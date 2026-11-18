NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — Revenue from Nairobi County health facilities has tripled from Sh800 million to Sh2.6 billion after digital reforms and improved reimbursements under the Social Health Authority (SHA), Governor Sakaja Johnson said.

The county is targeting Sh4 billion in health facility revenue in the current financial year as it expands access to healthcare, strengthens primary health services and invests in hospital infrastructure.

Speaking at the Third Annual Nairobi Health Scientific Conference, Sakaja attributed the growth to reforms under SHA, Facility Improvement Financing, improved claims management and enhanced accountability at facility level.

He said the additional resources enabled public hospitals to procure medicines, strengthen diagnostic services, maintain equipment, and support community outreach programmes.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaks during the Third Annual Nairobi Health Scientific Conference.

“We have registered three million people in Nairobi under the Social Health Authority (SHA), representing more than 60 per cent of the city’s population. SHA has been working well in Nairobi, enabling us to serve more residents through the reimbursement of claims for services provided,” Sakaja said.

“When we came into office, our county health facilities were generating approximately Sh800 million annually. These resources help us procure medicines, support healthcare workers and improve our facilities to ensure better service delivery to Nairobi residents,” he added.

The impact of the reforms is reflected in individual facilities. Riruta Health Centre, which previously generated approximately Sh100,000 annually, now records about Sh6 million in monthly revenue.

Westlands Health Centre has similarly increased its monthly revenue from approximately Sh200,000 to Sh6 million, while Pangani Health Centre is now generating about Sh1 million monthly.

Sakaja, however, cautioned that the reforms were not intended to commercialise public hospitals but to ensure facilities had the resources needed to improve patient care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale commended the county’s investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly the Nairobi County Cancer Centre, which he described as the first public cancer centre of its kind in the city.

He also praised Nairobi for having the country’s highest number of Community Health Workers and for being the only county paying them stipends.

“Of the 33 million Kenyans registered under SHA, 3 million are from Nairobi, representing about 69 per cent of the county’s population. This is commendable and demonstrates Nairobi’s commitment to Primary Health Care,” Duale said.

The county has established 782 Community Health Units supported by 7,820 Community Health Promoters, who conduct household visits, support expectant mothers, promote immunisation, undertake disease surveillance and link families to healthcare services.

Sakaja said Nairobi was also strengthening digital community health systems to improve household-level data collection and referrals while introducing AI-assisted digital X-ray screening for tuberculosis.

Health, Wellness and Nutrition CEC Suzanne Silantoi said 99 per cent of county health facilities had been digitised and integrated into the SHA system, enabling them to submit claims and receive reimbursements.

Chief Officer for Medical Services Maryam Dahir said the county had also strengthened emergency response, with residents able to access assistance through the 1508 hotline.

“We will be judged not by the discussions we hold, but by the improvements we deliver in service to the people of Nairobi,” Dahir said.

The three-day conference, held under the theme One Health in Action: Building Resilient, Climate-Smart and Equitable Health Systems for Universal Health Coverage, brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers and development partners to explore ways of strengthening urban healthcare systems.