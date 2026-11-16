SHA commences door-to-door nationwide registration and compliance drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Social Health Authority (SHA) has commenced a month-long door-to-door nationwide registration and compliance campaign targeting individuals and employers as it seeks to improve access to healthcare services and ensure members meet their contribution obligations.

The exercise, running from November 16 to December 15, 2026, will involve field visits across the country, with SHA teams expected to assist members with registration, verification of contribution records and resolution of outstanding account discrepancies.

In a public notice dated November 11, SHA said the initiative would bring its services closer to the public while providing an opportunity for direct engagement with members and employers.

“During the visits, SHA teams will provide guidance and assistance on member registration, contribution compliance, employer compliance and flexible payment arrangements,” the authority said.

The exercise will also target employers, with SHA seeking to sensitise them on their statutory obligations, including registering employees, making the required deductions and remitting contributions on time.

The authority said its teams would also help reconcile contribution accounts and guide members on how to regularise outstanding payments.

Members struggling to meet their contribution obligations will be guided on available payment arrangements, including the Lipa SHA Pole Pole instalment facility.

SHA called on Kenyans to participate in the exercise, describing the achievement of Universal Health Coverage as a shared national responsibility requiring the commitment of individuals, employers and other stakeholders.

The authority also cautioned the public against fraudsters who may exploit the exercise to solicit money from unsuspecting members.

It said all authorised officers would carry official and verifiable staff identification badges, warning that payments should only be made through its official payment channels and not to individuals.

Members seeking clarification or assistance have been advised to contact SHA through its toll-free number 147 or visit its website, www.sha.go.ke.