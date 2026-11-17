NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – In Kenya, speed is not a luxury when it comes to money. It is survival.

A trader waiting for payment to restock, a parent sending school fees at the last minute, a rider needing fuel to start the day.

For all of them, a delay of minutes feels like a delay of hours. That is why fintechs must keep investing in new technology to enhance customer experience. It is no longer a choice.

It is the price of staying relevant in a market that has become unforgiving of inefficiency.

The market has changed fundamentally. Kenyans no longer compare one money app to another. They compare every app to the fastest experience they have ever had.

If M-Pesa is instant, if a bank transfer clears in seconds, if an online shop delivers within the hour, then a fintech that hangs, fails or takes too long will simply be abandoned. Customers have options, and they will exercise them without hesitation.

The first reason is transaction speed. Customers want to send, receive and confirm payment in seconds. They want fewer loading screens, fewer failed attempts, and real-time confirmation.

In a country where people screenshot confirmations to prove payment, instant settlement is not a feature.

It is trust. Every second saved is a customer reassured, and every second lost is a customer looking elsewhere.

The second reason is reliability. Customers have lived through some outage before partly due to reasons that are beyond fintech’s control, leaving them stranded and unable to transact.

That experience hurt confidence across the whole sector, not just for one provider. Investing in stronger infrastructure, better servers, and modern systems is how a fintech says: we heard you, and we are fixing it. A fast app is useless if it is not always available.

New technology must therefore be built not just for speed, but for stability. Availability is now the minimum standard.

The third reason is simplicity. Many Kenyans still struggle with apps that are cluttered, confusing or too heavy for low-end phones.

A good payment app should work for a university student in Nairobi and a mama mboga in Kisumu with equal ease.

Clean design, fewer steps, and strong performance on low internet will win where others have failed. Technology must reduce friction, not add to it. If a first-time user cannot complete a transaction without help, the design has failed, however sophisticated the backend may be.

There is also a bigger economic argument. Kenya is becoming a digital-first economy. Small businesses sell on WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram.

Freelancers get paid from abroad. Diaspora families send money home weekly. Farmers receive payments for produce through their phones.

All of them need a payment partner that moves at the speed of their hustle.

Fintechs that invest now are not just building apps. They are enabling livelihoods, supporting trade, and expanding financial inclusion to people who were previously locked out of the formal system.

Critics will ask: why invest in new technology when the old system had problems? The answer is simple. Patching an old system can only take you so far.

At some point, you must rebuild for the future. Customers do not want apologies. They want performance. Continuous investment is not wasteful. It is the cost of remaining competitive, secure and relevant.

But technology alone will not be enough. Fintechs must also invest in what customers cannot see on a screen: better communication, faster customer support, and transparency when things go wrong.

A generic message that services are being restored is a start, but customers want specifics. When will it be fixed? Are my funds safe? What happens to my pending transaction? New technology must come with a new culture of openness.

Companies that communicate early and honestly during a disruption retain far more trust than those that go quiet.

There is also security. As transaction volumes grow, so do fraud attempts. Customers will only trust a fintech that invests in fraud detection, two-factor authentication, encryption and instant alerts.

In this business, one security breach can destroy years of trust. Security must therefore be treated as part of customer experience, not as a separate technical function.

Finally, there is personalization. Customers now expect services that understand them: transaction history that is easy to search, spending insights, tailored limits, and support in a language they understand.

Technology makes this possible at scale, and fintechs that use it well will build loyalty that price alone cannot buy.

If fintechs get this right, the payoff will be huge. Trust, once lost, is hard to rebuild, but it is possible when a company backs its words with real investment and real improvement.

In the end, this is not about an app. It is about respect for the customer’s time, money and peace of mind. And in Kenya’s competitive fintech space, that respect is the real currency.

The writer is the Co-Founder and CEO of WapiPay