NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – KCB Group’s profit after tax rose by 23.9 per cent to Sh58.6 billion in the nine months to September 2026, supported by increased lending, higher transaction volumes and growth in income from its regional subsidiaries.

The lender’s unaudited financial results show that profit after tax increased from Sh47.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year, while earnings per share rose to Sh17.80 from Sh14.32, representing a 24.3 per cent increase.

The growth came as the bank expanded its balance sheet, with total assets rising by 15.4 per cent to Sh2.36 trillion from Sh2.04 trillion a year earlier, reflecting increased lending and investment activity across its markets.

Total operating income grew by 12.3 per cent to Sh167.8 billion, up from Sh149.4 billion, as the group benefited from stronger interest earnings and non-funded income.

Net interest income increased by 8.2 per cent to Sh112.9 billion, while other operating income, which includes fees, commissions and foreign exchange earnings, grew by 21.8 per cent to Sh54.9 billion.

The growth in income was accompanied by improved operating efficiency, with the group’s cost-to-income ratio declining to 43.7 per cent from 46.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

However, the group continued to contend with elevated credit risk, despite an improvement in its loan book quality. Gross non-performing loans declined by 17.1 per cent to Sh184.1 billion from Sh222.1 billion, while the non-performing loan ratio fell to 13.3 per cent from 17.8 per cent.

Loan loss provisions also declined by 9.1 per cent to Sh16.6 billion, reflecting reduced provisioning requirements during the period.

Customer deposits increased by 15 per cent to Sh1.8 trillion, providing additional funding to support lending, which grew by 11 per cent to Sh1.4 trillion.

KCB Bank Kenya, the group’s largest subsidiary, recorded a 20.7 per cent increase in profit after tax to Sh40.8 billion, while its balance sheet expanded by 13 per cent to Sh1.6 trillion.

Outside Kenya, the group’s subsidiaries recorded a combined profit after tax of Sh19.6 billion, up 24.3 per cent, accounting for 33.4 per cent of the group’s net profit.

KCB Group chief executive Paul Russo attributed the performance to investments in technology, customer experience and regional business capabilities.

“The results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the progress we continue to make in building a stronger and more diversified financial services institution. Our investments in technology, customer experience and regional business capabilities continue to translate into stronger performance, positioning the Bank for sustained growth,” said Mr Russo.

“We are looking to leverage our scale and extensive distribution network to support our customers and make a meaningful contribution to the East Africa economy and beyond. We continued to pay specific attention to the MSMEs sector as a sustainable economic growth driver.”

The group also reported that its core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio stood at 18 per cent, above the statutory minimum of 10.5 per cent, while its total capital ratio was 21.1 per cent against a minimum requirement of 14.5 per cent.

During the period, KCB increased its shareholding in Trust Merchant Bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 85 per cent to 98 per cent, deepening its exposure to the market.

The group also unveiled a sustainability bond framework in August, laying the groundwork for a planned Sh300 billion medium-term note programme to be issued over five years.