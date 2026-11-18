NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — Former television presenter and actress Regina Re and her brother Antony Macharia have been released on Sh200,000 cash bail each after pleading not guilty to charges of being accessories to the murder of their 86-year-old mother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

The two were arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, where they denied charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

Their release follows a court decision to grant them cash bail as they await trial over the death of their mother, whose body was discovered with multiple sharp-force injuries.

Regina, whose full name is Regina Wambui Macharia Gitao, and her brother are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up the alleged involvement of Regina’s daughter, Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had approved accessory-after-the-fact charges against the two under Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

Thandie, meanwhile, faces a separate murder charge under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code over the killing of her grandmother.

A postmortem examination conducted on November 3 by government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia established that Dorita died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including stab wounds to the neck.

The examination found that the injuries had severed blood vessels, including the external jugular veins, resulting in massive external bleeding.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

Before the arraignment, the accused had sought permission to attend their mother’s memorial service and burial in Burano.

Their lawyers argued that attending the events would allow the family to achieve closure, maintaining that the respondents had cooperated with investigators and had not interfered with the investigations.

However, the prosecution opposed their release for the burial, citing the seriousness of the offences, the risk of absconding and concerns about their security.

The court declined to release them at the time and directed that they remain in custody pending plea-taking.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on November 12 after prosecutors informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the murder.