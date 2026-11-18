NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — President William Ruto has taken a veiled swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his political mobilisation in the Mt Kenya region, declaring that no community should be reduced to a voting bloc.

In his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wednesday, Ruto challenged political leaders against asking entire regions to surrender their political choices to individual personalities, insisting that voters should assess leaders on their proposals and performance.

“No community should be reduced to a voting bloc. No region should be asked to surrender its judgement to a personality,” he said.

Although he did not mention Gachagua by name, the remarks came amid the former Deputy President’s efforts to consolidate the Mt Kenya region behind his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), which he has increasingly presented as an alternative political home for the region.

Gachagua has repeatedly described Mt Kenya as a DCP stronghold and urged residents to reject the ruling party and incumbent lawmakers allied to it, whom he has branded “traitors”.

His mobilisation received a boost on Tuesday when he welcomed three sitting lawmakers who had abandoned Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for DCP.

The DCP leader received Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, whose defection party hardliners had put on hold since August, alongside Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani.

Receiving the legislators at his Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua described DCP as “the party of the moment and the future”, declaring that the “transfer window” for UDA members would remain open until December 31, 2026.

“All politics is local. A defining moment for Mlima politics,” he said.

He also noted that DCP had grown from nineteen to twenty-five members following the latest political movements and expressed confidence that the party would have sixty MPs by next year.

The former Deputy President has been seeking to consolidate support in the region following his fallout with Ruto and his impeachment in October 2024.

Other prominent politicians who have joined DCP include Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

Ruto, in his SONA speech appared to push back on Gachagua’s rhetoric, saying citizens should be able to assess those seeking public office based on what they propose, how they intend to deliver and how their performance will be measured.

“That standard applies first to those of us entrusted with Government. We must account for our commitments and our record. Those who offer alternatives must explain their proposals. All of us must respect the people’s right to question, scrutinise and choose,” he said.

The President called for serious political debate on production, employment, education, healthcare, infrastructure and national opportunity, urging leaders to move beyond personality-driven politics.

He challenged political actors to explain how they would lower electricity costs, finance infrastructure, expand employment, improve healthcare and make education more accessible.

Ruto said proposals should be assessed against evidence, commitments against available resources and promises against results.

The President also cited the national conversation launched in August 2026 on Kenya’s development beyond 2030, calling for a development charter reflecting shared aspirations and commitments capable of enduring beyond electoral cycles.