Gachagua deals UDA blow as Runyenjes MP Karemba joins DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) after he ditched the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Gachagua announced the defection on Friday after hosting the Embu legislator at his Wamunyoro residence.

“This morning at my Wamunyoro residence, I have welcomed the Member of Parliament for Runyenjes, Hon. Eric Muchangi Karemba, to the DCP Party after decamping from UDA,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President said Muchangi would work alongside Mbeere South MP Gitonga Mukunji to popularise DCP across Embu County as the party prepares to challenge for key elective positions in the next elections.

Gachagua declared that the party was targeting the Embu governorship, parliamentary seats and all 20 ward positions.

“Karemba will join Gitonga Mukunji in popularising the party across Embu County as we work to win the governorship, parliamentary seats and all the 20 wards,” he stated.

The DCP leader also announced plans to visit Runyenjes Constituency next week to formally introduce Muchangi to residents following his departure from UDA.

“Next week, I will travel to Runyenjes Constituency to formally present Hon. Karemba to the people of Runyenjes,” Gachagua said.

He described DCP as “the party of the present and the future” as he continues to build political support ahead of the 2027 polls.

Muchangi’s move adds to the political realignments taking shape in the Mount Kenya region, where parties and leaders are positioning themselves for the next General Election.