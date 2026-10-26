Former President Uhuru marks 65th birthday with tributes from Kenyans, political leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta turned 65 on Monday, October 26, with the Office of the Fourth President leading birthday tributes that celebrated his years of service to Kenya and his continued contribution to the African continent.

In a message marking the occasion, the office wished the retired Head of State a joyful birthday, surrounded by family and loved ones, while praying for his good health, peace and strength.

“We celebrate your life, your years of service to our nation, and the enduring contribution you continue to make to Kenya and the African continent,” the office said.

The former president’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena, wished Uhuru many more fulfilling years, and a blessed and memorable birthday and year ahead.

Kenyatta, who was born on October 26, 1961, served as Kenya’s fourth President from 2013 to 2022, when he handed over power to President William Ruto.

Other political leaders and parties also sent birthday wishes to the former President.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, wished Kenyatta good health in a message shared on social media.

“Happy birthday to our former president Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May God bless you with good health,” the party said.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina also joined the celebrations, urging Kenyans to wish the former Head of State well and praying for God’s blessings upon him. Other well-wishers, including Moses Nsereko and musician Muigai Njoroge, also sent messages celebrating his life and wishing him continued good health.

The birthday comes at a significant moment in Kenyatta’s political life, following his recent departure from formal leadership positions in the Jubilee Party and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In September, Kenyatta handed over the leadership of Jubilee to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, saying he would remain a senior adviser and member of the party.

The transition followed a legal dispute over whether retired presidents could continue holding formal positions in political parties after leaving office. Matiang’i took over as Jubilee reorganised its leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On October 5, Kenyatta also tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, weeks after the Jubilee leadership handover.

In his resignation letter, he said the decision followed the formal transfer of Jubilee’s leadership and should not be interpreted as an end to his association with the coalition.

The coalition has since rebranded as The Ukombozi Alliance, under the leadership of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, as opposition leaders position themselves ahead of the next General Election.

Despite stepping away from the two leadership positions, Kenyatta remains a prominent figure in Kenya’s political landscape. His political legacy and influence continue to feature in discussions about the direction of the opposition and the contest for support in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 polls.

Since leaving State House in September 2022, the former President has also remained involved in regional peace initiatives and diplomatic engagements.