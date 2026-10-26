Ngong Hills logging: KFS says tree harvesting is under an approved tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has defended the harvesting of mature trees in Ngong Hills Forest, saying the exercise is being conducted under an approved tender, following public concern over videos and photographs alleging illegal logging at night.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the agency said the operation involved 56 hectares of mature forest plantations in the Kibiku Forest Block and had followed a competitive bidding process before the contract was awarded.

The clarification came after images circulating on social media showed felled trees and a trailer loaded with logs, prompting questions about whether the harvesting was being carried out legally and within the permitted hours.

KFS said the exercise was being undertaken in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2026, the Constitution and the Forest Harvesting Rules, 2016.

The agency maintained that the harvesting of mature plantations was part of its forest management operations and insisted that the work must comply with regulations governing activities within protected forests.

“The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has noted video clips and photographs circulating on social media alleging illegal logging in Ngong Hills Forest, with claims that the activities are being carried out at night,” the agency said.

The service emphasised that forest operations are required to take place between 6am and 6pm under the provisions it cited, and that any harvesting outside the prescribed hours would raise compliance concerns.

Addressing a photograph of a trailer carrying logs, KFS said it had received information that the vehicle had broken down and was undergoing repairs.

The agency said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, cautioning that the photograph alone did not establish that trees had been cut at night.

“The photograph alone does not establish that harvesting activities were taking place at night,” the service said.

KFS did not provide a timeline for completing its verification of the incident or disclose further details about the contractor awarded the harvesting tender.

Community to participate in replanting

The agency said the harvested sections would be considered for replanting after the operation, with the Community Forest Association expected to participate through the Plantation Enterprise and Livelihood Improvement Scheme (PELIS).

The scheme provides a framework for community participation in plantation establishment and management, linking forest restoration with livelihood opportunities.

KFS urged members of the public who have concerns about the harvesting exercise to seek clarification from the nearest forest station rather than rely on unverified information circulating online.

It also called on anyone who encounters suspicious activities in forests to report them to the nearest police station for investigation or notify the agency through its official email address.

The controversy comes amid heightened public attention on tree felling and the management of forest land in Kenya, with conservation groups and residents raising concerns over activities that could affect the country’s green spaces.

In May 2025, the planned construction of an eco-camp in Ngong Road Forest drew public criticism after conservationists questioned the project’s legality, transparency and potential environmental impact. KFS subsequently halted construction activities following the outcry, while further consultations on the project were planned.

The eco-camp controversy concerned a separate development in Ngong Road Forest and should not be confused with the current harvesting operation in the Kibiku Forest Block of Ngong Hills Forest.

More recently, conservation efforts have also been announced for Ngong Forest. On October 23, 2026, airline Fly 748 formalised a three-year, Sh3.1 million partnership with KFS and the Ngong Hills Metro Community Forest Association to restore 10 acres of degraded forest land.

The initiative builds on the company’s earlier restoration of 15.5 acres in Kakamega Forest.

KFS has urged the public to rely on verified information when discussing the current harvesting exercise, while maintaining that it is checking the circumstances surrounding the trailer pictured with logs.