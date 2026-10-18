Security officers urged to seek mental health support, uphold integrity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Officers serving in security and disciplined services have been urged to seek mental health support when facing work-related challenges and uphold integrity and respect for human dignity in their dealings with the public.

The call was made during an inter-agency thanksgiving and prayer service in Machakos on Saturday, where religious and government leaders highlighted the pressures facing officers and the responsibility that comes with wearing a uniform.

Bishop George Muthaka of the Catholic Diocese of Garissa, who oversees the Uniformed Disciplined Services Chaplaincy, urged officers to prioritise their mental health and seek psychological, professional and spiritual support whenever they encounter difficulties.

“Emphasising the importance of mental health and overall well-being, Bishop Muthaka urged officers to prioritise self-care and seek psychological, professional and spiritual support whenever faced with challenges,” NPS said.

He also reminded them that their uniforms represented not only authority and discipline but also the responsibility to protect and serve the public.

The annual service was held on October 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cathedral in Machakos, bringing together officers and their families from the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service and National Youth Service.

In his sermon, Bishop Muthaka commended the officers for their service to the country, describing their work as a calling to protect and serve humanity.

He encouraged them to give thanks for their families, work and lives while acknowledging their human limitations and seeking forgiveness

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Eastern Regional Commissioner Jacob Ouma, who was the chief guest, echoed the call for professionalism and integrity, commending officers for their sacrifices and commitment despite the demanding nature of their duties.

Ouma urged them to remain steadfast in their responsibilities, uphold ethical standards and respect human dignity in the discharge of their duties.

The service was held under the theme, “Be strong and steadfast, for the Lord your God is with you,” drawn from Joshua 1:9.

Senior officials attending the event included Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet, Eastern Regional Administration Police Commander Michael Owino and Senior Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests Clement Ng’oriareng, alongside other representatives of the participating services.