Kalonzo claims people are being paid to divide opposition, defends Gachagua visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that individuals are being paid to sow confusion and disunity within the opposition, reaffirming his commitment to bringing opposition leaders together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo said he was aware of efforts to undermine opposition unity, urging Kenyans to disregard what he described as baseless claims targeting opposition leaders.

Speaking during a church service at ACK Church of Faith in Ithareini, Kirinyaga County, alongside Democratic Party (DP) leader JB Muturi and other leaders, Kalonzo maintained that opposition cooperation remained essential in challenging President William Ruto’s administration.

The Wiper leader also defended his recent visit to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence, dismissing suggestions that the meeting was unusual or intended to create divisions within the opposition.

Kalonzo said he and Gachagua had maintained a close friendship since the former Deputy President’s impeachment, noting that Gachagua had previously visited his home in Tseikuru.

He explained that his visit to Wamunyoro was therefore a reciprocal engagement between friends and should not be interpreted as a source of political controversy.

The opposition leader reaffirmed his commitment to unity, insisting that he would continue engaging fellow opposition leaders as they prepare for the 2027 elections.

He said political differences should not be allowed to derail efforts to build a united opposition capable of addressing the country’s challenges.

During the church service, Kalonzo led congregants in a moment of silence in honour of those who lost their lives following the collapse of a building in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

He also offered prayers for rescue teams and people who remained trapped beneath the rubble as emergency operations continued.

The Wiper leader called for compassion and solidarity with affected families, saying the tragedy had left the country mourning.

The opposition leaders joined the congregation in remembering the victims and praying for those still awaiting rescue.

Kalonzo also mourned the 22 people reported killed in a road accident along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

He expressed concern over the continued loss of lives on the busy transport corridor, saying Kenyan families had suffered repeated tragedies involving road accidents.

The Wiper leader recalled that pilgrims had also died in an accident along the same highway last month, arguing that the recurring incidents highlighted the urgent need for improved road safety.

He said the country could no longer afford to lose so many lives on a highway that serves thousands of motorists and passengers travelling between Nairobi and the Coast.

Kalonzo renewed his pledge to transform the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway into a dual carriageway, saying expanding the road would help improve traffic flow and address safety concerns.

He maintained that the project should be prioritised to reduce congestion and minimise the risks associated with the increasing volume of traffic along the route.

The opposition leader said the loss of 22 lives in Sunday’s accident underscored the urgency of addressing infrastructure challenges and improving road safety.

Kalonzo’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to strengthen cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Wiper leader maintained that he remained committed to working with other opposition leaders, dismissing claims that his engagements were intended to undermine unity.

He urged Kenyans to reject attempts to create divisions among opposition leaders, saying their focus should remain on addressing the country’s economic and governance challenges.

Kalonzo said he would continue engaging political leaders across the opposition as they seek to establish a common political direction ahead of the next election.

He reiterated that unity remained critical to the opposition’s efforts to challenge President William Ruto and offer Kenyans an alternative leadership.

The Wiper leader’s renewed commitment to dualing the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway also places infrastructure development and road safety among the issues he is highlighting as the country moves towards the 2027 election campaign.