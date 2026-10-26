Maraga Demands Hourly Voter Turnout Updates, Says IEBC’s 6pm Reporting Must End

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to provide hourly voter turnout updates during elections, arguing that the current practice of announcing participation figures at 6PM should be abandoned.

Maraga said the electoral agency should transmit voter turnout figures on an hourly basis to improve transparency and allow Kenyans to follow the voting process as it unfolds.

“The trend of IEBC announcing voter turnout figures at 6PM must come to an end. That system is rigged,” Maraga said.

He argued that the commission should provide more frequent updates rather than waiting until the evening to release figures on voter participation.

The former Chief Justice’s remarks raise questions about the transparency of the electoral process and the timing of voter turnout announcements by the electoral agency.

Maraga’s demand for hourly voter turnout updates comes amid ongoing debate over electoral transparency, public confidence and the management of elections in Kenya.

Hourly reporting would allow voters, political parties and other stakeholders to monitor participation trends throughout the voting period.

The proposal would also require the IEBC to communicate turnout figures more frequently as polling progresses, rather than relying on a single announcement at 6PM.

Maraga’s remarks reflect calls for greater accountability in the administration of elections and timely access to information about voter participation.

However, his assertion that the existing system is rigged was not accompanied by specific evidence in the remarks provided.

The IEBC’s response to the proposal was not immediately available.