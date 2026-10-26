Ruto’s ultimate chase: Will Kalonzo bite the 2027 bait?

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto has renewed his push to win over Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2027 elections, reminding him of the time he campaigned for him in 1992 and urging him to return the favour by supporting his re-election.

Speaking during the launch of the Kandwia-Kyuso-Tseikuru Road in Kora, Kitui County, on Monday, October 26, Ruto asked Kalonzo to remember their political history, arguing that there would be nothing wrong with the Wiper leader backing his bid for a second term.

“Tell your brother Kalonzo that your younger brother, William Ruto, was in the area and sent his greetings. Remind him that in 1992, I came here to campaign for him under KANU, and he won,” Ruto said.

The President then urged Kalonzo to return the favour in next year’s elections, making a direct appeal to residents from the Wiper leader’s political backyard.

“Now I want him to remember me next year. I campaigned for him in 1992. Is there anything wrong with him returning the favour in 2027?” Ruto asked, drawing responses from the crowd.

Ruto also invoked the role played by his current deputy, Kithure Kindiki, in Kalonzo’s political journey, saying Kindiki had previously supported the Wiper leader during the 2007 political period.

The remarks add to Ruto’s repeated attempts to bring Kalonzo into his political camp, despite the Wiper leader’s continued association with the opposition and his ambitions for the 2027 presidential race.

The President also questioned the process Kalonzo went through during the opposition’s search for a presidential candidate ahead of the 2022 General Election, when he was considered for the running-mate position.

Ruto described the questioning Kalonzo faced as disrespectful, arguing that the Wiper leader could face a similar process as opposition leaders seek to agree on a candidate to challenge him in 2027.

“Those same people who interviewed you want to interview you again. Instead of Kalonzo going for another interview, what should he do?” Ruto asked the crowd.

Ruto’s appeal comes as Kalonzo has maintained his opposition stance and expressed his intention to challenge the President in the next election.

Ruto’s latest appeal is not the first time he has sought political cooperation with Kalonzo.

Before the 2013 General Election, the two were involved in discussions around the G7 Alliance, which sought to bring together prominent political figures ahead of the polls. The proposed political arrangement eventually collapsed, and Kalonzo joined the CORD coalition led by Raila Odinga.

In the run-up to the 2022 elections, Ruto publicly offered Kalonzo a senior position in the government he hoped to form, saying the Wiper leader had “suffered long enough”. Kalonzo, however, remained in the Azimio coalition.

After winning the presidency, Ruto also disclosed that he had met Kalonzo and offered him the positions of Speaker of the National Assembly or Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Kalonzo declined, saying he preferred to remain in the opposition.

The latest appeal comes as political alliances begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections, with Ruto seeking to strengthen his re-election bid and opposition leaders facing the challenge of agreeing on a single presidential candidate.

Ruto’s latest remarks raise fresh questions about Kalonzo’s political future as the opposition prepares for another presidential contest.

If opposition leaders fail to agree on a single candidate, Kalonzo could face difficult political choices over whether to continue pursuing the presidency or consider other options.

For now, however, Ruto’s public appeal does not signal a change in Kalonzo’s position. The Wiper leader has previously rejected overtures from the President and maintained that he intends to challenge him at the ballot box.

Whether Ruto’s latest attempt will change that position remains to be seen