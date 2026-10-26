Kalonzo meets Gachagua as opposition presidential ticket talks gather pace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday held talks with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri, as opposition leaders navigate competing interests over who should face President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The meeting brought together two key opposition figures at a time when efforts to forge a common front are being complicated by differences over Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s potential presidential candidacy.

Kalonzo’s visit followed his announcement on Sunday that he would meet Gachagua, the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), to discuss the political landscape ahead of the next election.

The engagement also came days after Gachagua hosted leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement, a political initiative linked to Sifuna, at his Nyeri home on October 20.

The meeting sparked speculation about possible cooperation between DCP and the group as opposition formations explore areas of common interest.

While the agenda and outcome of Monday’s discussions had not been made public by the time of publication, the meeting came amid mounting calls for opposition leaders to agree on a candidate capable of mounting a joint challenge against Ruto.

On Sunday, DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala said his party intended to use the meeting to rally Kalonzo behind Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.

Malala maintained that DCP had identified the Nairobi senator as its preferred candidate and was engaging other opposition leaders to build support for his bid.

“You have seen DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua meet Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna the other day. They are united,” Malala said.

“We have said we also want to talk to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. We want him to support Sifuna.”

He added that the party had confidence in Sifuna’s ability to lead its proposed presidential campaign.

“On Monday, we are going to meet Kalonzo. In DCP, we have agreed Sifuna is up to the task,” Malala said.

The remarks, however, drew a sharp response from Wiper, which rejected the suggestion that Kalonzo’s meeting with Gachagua was intended to secure his endorsement of Sifuna.

Through party spokesperson and lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Wiper accused Malala of misrepresenting the purpose of the planned engagement and undermining efforts to foster cooperation among opposition leaders.

“I urge the media to treat this statement with the contempt it deserves. The remarks attributed to Senator Malala can only be characterised as the work of a playwright rather than a serious political actor. Malala appears intent on driving a divisive knife through the heart of the opposition,” Njiru said.

The disagreement exposes the competing positions emerging within the opposition as parties and political movements consider how to structure an alliance ahead of the 2027 polls.

DCP has publicly declared Sifuna its preferred presidential candidate, while Wiper’s objection to Malala’s account indicates that the terms and objectives of consultations with Kalonzo remain contested.

The October 20 meeting between Gachagua and the Linda Mwananchi delegation had already raised questions about the possibility of a broader political understanding between DCP and figures associated with Sifuna.

Those present included former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo, Linda Mwananchi head of communication Pauline Njoroge, DCP Secretary General John Methu and Malala.

The meeting followed Gachagua’s return from the United States and added to political activity among opposition leaders seeking to establish alliances before the next election.

With the presidential contest still months away, the discussions involving Kalonzo, Gachagua and other opposition figures could influence negotiations over candidate selection, coalition building and the shape of a joint opposition platform.