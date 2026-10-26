Ruto Announces Sh70bn Cement Factory in Kitui, Says Project Will Create 4,000 Jobs

KITUI, Kenya, Oct 26, 2026 — President William Ruto has announced plans to launch a Sh70 billion cement and clinker factory in Ngaaie, Mwingi North Constituency, Kitui County, on Tuesday, in a project expected to create 4,000 jobs and boost economic activity in the region.

The factory, being developed by the Devki Group, will use locally sourced materials to manufacture clinker, a key raw material in cement production.

Speaking at Tseikuru grounds on Monday, President Ruto said the investment would provide employment opportunities for young people and stimulate local trade.

“I tell young people looking for jobs that we are launching the cement factory tomorrow so that they can seek employment opportunities,” he said.

The President urged young people to take advantage of government-backed development projects by seeking employment and business opportunities arising from the investments.

The President also warned individuals accused of extorting investors through demands for bribes, brokerage fees and shareholding arrangements, saying the government would take action against such practices.

“We will deal with shylocks, brokers and those extorting investors for bribes and shareholding. Their days are over,” he said.

Ruto regretted that some investors had previously withdrawn from Kenya because of demands for bribes and stakes in their businesses by individuals seeking to benefit from their investments.

He assured investors that the government would protect their investments and work towards making Kenya an attractive destination for business.

“We will make sure that Kenya becomes the best destination for investments. Those who have been extorting and conning investors should look for something else to do,” he said.

The President said the government was committed to creating an environment that supports investment, job creation and economic growth.

Earlier, the President launched the construction of student hostels at Tseikuru National Polytechnic in Kora, Mwingi North Constituency.

The KSh145 million project will provide accommodation for 340 students, with Ruto announcing plans for an additional hostel block to accommodate more learners.

The institution currently has a student population of approximately 1,600.

The President also announced plans to construct 10 additional classrooms at the polytechnic to expand learning opportunities and improve access to technical and vocational training.

The projects form part of the government’s efforts to strengthen technical education and equip young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The President also launched construction of the 55-kilometre Twimiwa-Tseikuru-Usweni road in Mwingi North Constituency.

The KSh5 billion project is expected to improve connectivity in northern Kitui, linking farming and pastoralist communities to markets, essential services and economic opportunities.

Ruto directed the contractor to include the tarmacking of a three-kilometre stretch leading to the home of Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He said the road project would help address historical disparities in infrastructure development and improve access to economic opportunities in the region.

“One kilometre at a time, we are bridging the economic divide caused by historical marginalisation in the sharing of national resources,” he said.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and several Members of Parliament accompanied the President during the development tour.