Social media racing clip sparks outrage as NTSA promises probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched efforts to identify motorists captured in a viral video showing dangerous driving on a Nairobi road, warning that those involved will face action.

The authority has asked members of the public to share the registration details of the vehicles involved after footage circulated online showing a Mercedes-Benz C-Class engaging in high-speed racing and dangerous overtaking on a dual carriageway.

In a statement responding to the incident, NTSA condemned the conduct as reckless, saying it endangered not only the drivers but also passengers and other road users.

“This is reckless and unacceptable. Safety must never be compromised when lives are on the line,” the authority said.

The footage appears to show the Mercedes-Benz approaching other vehicles at high speed and attempting to overtake from the left, nearly colliding with another motorist.

Collision-warning alarms can be heard as the occupants react and the driver brakes sharply.

The occupants also appear to be travelling without seat belts. One of the vehicles involved appears to have no visible number plate, complicating efforts to identify its owner and driver.

NTSA urged anyone with information that could help identify the vehicles to share the registration details through its direct messages on social media.

“We thank the public for bringing this forward and condemning this behavior. We urge any member of the public with the registration details of these vehicles to share them via DM. We will investigate and take immediate, appropriate action,” the authority said.

The incident has renewed concerns over dangerous driving and the use of public roads for high-speed stunts, which can expose unsuspecting motorists and passengers to serious injury or death.

NTSA is mandated to regulate road transport and promote road safety, including vehicle registration, driver licensing, vehicle inspection and public education on safe road use.