Ethiopian passport ranks among world’s lowest, limiting travel to 17 visa-free destinations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Ethiopian passport holders can travel to only 17 countries without a visa, according to figures attributed to the 2026 Global Passport Power Index, highlighting barriers facing Ethiopian citizens seeking international business, education and cultural opportunities.

The index places Ethiopia at position 90 globally, alongside countries including Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, according to the report cited by Passport Rank.

Ethiopian citizens can access a further 33 destinations through visas on arrival, while only five African Union member states — Kenya, Benin, The Gambia, Rwanda and Togo — are listed as allowing them visa-free entry.

The ranking reflects the restrictions Ethiopian travelers face when seeking to cross borders, with advance visa applications, extensive documentation and processing delays potentially complicating international travel.

These barriers can affect businesses seeking to attend trade exhibitions, negotiate deals or build partnerships abroad, as well as students and researchers pursuing academic exchanges and other international opportunities.

The report attributes the passport’s low standing to a combination of economic conditions, security concerns and diplomatic relations.

It says foreign governments commonly consider income levels, security risks, and the likelihood of visa overstays when determining entry requirements.

Regional instability and security concerns in the Horn of Africa are also cited as factors contributing to strict visa screening for Ethiopian travelers.

The report further points to limited reciprocal visa-waiver arrangements as a constraint on mobility.

The restrictions can create challenges for Ethiopian companies seeking to expand internationally, particularly where foreign businesspeople can enter Ethiopia through e-visas or visas on arrival while Ethiopian nationals must undergo more demanding visa procedures to visit potential markets.

The report says the consequences extend beyond commerce to academic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and international engagement.