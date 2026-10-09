Africa CDC targets Africa’s clinical research skills gap with new training programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9— Africa’s public health agency has launched a pilot training programme for mid-career medical professionals aimed at expanding the continent’s capacity to conduct clinical trials and develop vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) programme combines academic instruction with practical placements at clinical research organisations in four African countries, seeking to build a pool of researchers capable of leading studies and supporting responses to disease outbreaks.

Managed by Africa CDC’s Science and Innovation Division, the certificate programme will begin with two weeks of academic instruction in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, followed by eight-week placements in Nigeria, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

“The programme aims to expand Africa’s pool of researchers who can lead clinical studies and contribute to the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, including research and development for outbreaks,” Africa CDC said.

The initiative targets physicians, pharmacists and other professionals seeking specialised skills in clinical and translational research, areas that are critical to testing medical interventions and turning scientific discoveries into treatments.

The curriculum covers clinical trial implementation, research ethics, data management, pharmacovigilance, laboratory and translational research, scientific writing and grant development.

Africa CDC aims to strengthen the continent’s ability to design, conduct and manage clinical studies, including research and development for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics needed during disease outbreaks.

The programme’s academic instruction will involve the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI) and the Centre for Innovative Drug Development and Therapeutic Trials for Africa (CDT-Africa), while selected partner organisations will provide practical research experience.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of Africa’s need to strengthen its health research workforce and expand local capacity to generate evidence for medical interventions suited to its public health priorities.

Africa CDC has positioned the pilot as part of efforts to build a stronger African research workforce capable of contributing to medical innovation and improving preparedness for future health emergencies.