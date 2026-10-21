Africa CDC convenes emergency ministerial meeting as Ebola spreads across three African regions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will convene African health ministers next week to coordinate a continental response to the Ebola outbreak after cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya and Nigeria.

The high-level virtual meeting, scheduled for October 28, comes five months after Africa CDC declared the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security, with its spread across Central, Eastern and Western Africa raising concerns over cross-border transmission.

The meeting will seek to strengthen coordination between affected countries, mobilise support for ongoing containment efforts and reinforce preparedness in countries at risk of importing infections.

Africa CDC said the evolving outbreak required renewed political commitment and stronger cooperation among African Union member states to prevent further spread.

“Ebola is crossing borders. Our response must move faster, with stronger coordination, greater solidarity and decisive political leadership,” said Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya.

“We have the expertise and the capacity on this continent. We must mobilise them together to stop this outbreak and save lives,” he added.

The ministerial meeting will assess the outbreak situation, identify gaps in the response and accelerate support to affected countries, while strengthening surveillance and readiness across the continent.

Africa CDC has called on member states to intensify disease surveillance, cross-border cooperation and community engagement, while ensuring the protection of frontline health workers.

The agency said the meeting would also inform preparations for a summit of African heads of state and government under the leadership of Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, the current African Union chairperson.

The latest developments underscore the need for coordinated regional action as health authorities work to contain infections and prevent further transmission across national borders.

Africa CDC is the African Union’s autonomous public health agency, established in 2016 and launched in 2017 to support member states in strengthening disease prevention, preparedness and emergency response.