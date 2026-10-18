Africa CDC calls for stronger regional Ebola surveillance as Kenya cases rise to 7

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Africa’s public health agency has called for stronger cross-border disease surveillance and coordinated outbreak preparedness as Kenya’s Ebola cases rise to seven, including one death, amid an evolving outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the situation underscored the need for countries to strengthen early detection, information sharing and coordinated public health responses to contain infectious diseases across borders.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the agency reaffirmed its support for Kenya’s response, with a focus on surveillance, technical coordination, risk communication and community engagement.

“The evolving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reinforces the urgency of strong regional preparedness,” Africa CDC said.

The agency called on member states and partners to strengthen cross-border surveillance and information-sharing systems to enable faster detection of cases and coordinated action when outbreaks occur.

Kenya’s confirmed cases have reached seven, including one death, following the detection of four additional infections among people already in quarantine.

The latest cases comprise three healthcare workers and one family member exposed to the initial patient.

Kenyan authorities have identified 130 contacts linked to the outbreak, of whom 128, representing 98.5 per cent, have been traced and placed under quarantine.

Efforts to locate the remaining two are ongoing.

The Ministry of Health has reported no evidence of community transmission at this stage.

Africa CDC commended the Kenyan government and national public health institutions for their response, including surveillance, timely isolation and communication with the public.

Healthcare workers at risk

The agency also highlighted the risks faced by healthcare workers caring for people infected with Ebola, stressing the need for strict infection prevention and control measures, appropriate protective equipment, training and continued support for frontline personnel.

Three healthcare workers are among the four latest confirmed cases in Kenya.

Africa CDC said early identification of infections through contact tracing and surveillance was critical to interrupting transmission and protecting communities.

It urged the public to follow guidance from national health authorities and report symptoms promptly.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person, or through contaminated materials.

Early detection and access to appropriate care improve the chances of survival and help prevent further transmission.

Africa CDC said it would continue working with Kenya and other member states to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities in coordination with regional and international partners.