African leaders rally behind Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu after husband’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — African leaders have rallied behind Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, with messages of condolence pouring in from across the region.

Leaders from Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia and Zambia expressed solidarity with President Samia and the Tanzanian people as the country mourns the death of the First Gentleman.

Tanzania Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced Hafidh’s death on Monday, saying he died at about 8 a.m. while receiving treatment at Mlimani Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Honorable Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan,” Ndejembi said.

The Vice President said Hafidh had been receiving treatment for a heart condition before his death.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Her Excellency the President, the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians during this time of mourning,” he said.

Burial arrangements are already underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, according to Ndejembi.

Regional leaders express solidarity

Kenyan President William Ruto said he received the news with “deep sorrow”, describing Hafidh as a distinguished Tanzanian and expressing sympathy for President Samia and her family.

“President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son,” Ruto said.

He said Kenya stood with Tanzania during the period of mourning and prayed for strength and comfort for the President and her family.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame also sent his condolences to President Samia, saying Rwanda stood in solidarity with the Tanzanian leader and her people as they mourned Hafidh.

“My sincere condolences to my sister, President Samia Suluhu, her family, and the people of Tanzania on the passing of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan,” Kagame said.

He said the Rwandan government and people stood with Tanzania as it honoured Hafidh’s life and legacy.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye also expressed “profound sorrow” over the death, saying Burundi stood firmly beside Tanzania.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Government and people of Burundi, I extend my deepest condolences to President Samia, her family, and the people of Tanzania,” Ndayishimiye said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended condolences to President Samia, her family and the Tanzanian people.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, I extend our deepest condolences to Her Excellency, her family, and the people of Tanzania,” Abiy said.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud extended his condolences to President Samia and said Somalia stood with her family and the Tanzanian people.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaws,” Mohamud said.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also expressed solidarity with the Tanzanian First Family.

“We stand side by side with the first family, and all citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania during this difficult time,” Hichilema said.

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall also mourned Hafidh, describing him as the “beloved husband” of President Samia.

“My heartfelt condolences go to my sister, President Samia, her family, and the people of Tanzania at this painful time,” Sall said.

The Tanzanian government is expected to provide further details on the funeral programme and national mourning arrangements as preparations continue for Hafidh’s burial in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.