Kenya, US sign deal allowing diplomatic dependants to work in either country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — Kenya and the United States have signed a reciprocal agreement allowing eligible dependants of government and diplomatic employees to work while accompanying them on official postings in either country.

The arrangement, signed in Nairobi on Monday, is expected to give dependants of Kenyan and U.S. officials greater economic opportunities during diplomatic assignments and deepen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei announced the signing after joining Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in receiving U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia.

“During the meeting, we reviewed various dimensions of Kenya-US partnership within the framework of our bilateral strategic dialogue,” Sing’Oei said.

“We also signed the reciprocal arrangement for Employment of Dependants of Official Employees between US and Kenya.”

The agreement forms part of a broader effort by Nairobi and Washington to strengthen their strategic partnership, with the two sides also discussing trade and investment, healthcare, critical minerals, defence and regional security.

Mudavadi said the relationship would be most meaningful if it delivered tangible benefits to citizens.

“The Kenya–United States partnership matters most when it translates into jobs, investment, better healthcare and greater security for our people,” he said.

The talks come as Kenya and the United States work to expand economic ties, building on the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through 2028 and ongoing reciprocal trade negotiations.

The two countries also discussed health cooperation, including efforts to reduce the cost of cancer treatment, as well as collaboration in critical minerals, defence, peace and regional security.

Mudavadi said Kenya would use its hosting of the Fourth Kenya–US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in December 2026 to advance areas of mutual interest further.

“Our focus is clear, turn strong diplomatic ties into greater opportunities, stronger businesses, healthier communities and a more secure future for Kenyans,” he said.

Mudavadi described it as part of a steadily deepening relationship anchored on shared interests, mutual respect and a commitment to regional and global stability.

The two countries already cooperate across defence and security, health, trade and investment, regional peace and security, technology, governance and economic development.

Garcia’s visit is also expected to focus on expanding economic and strategic cooperation between Nairobi and Washington.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi said Garcia would engage the American Chamber of Commerce-Kenya, U.S. companies, health-sector partners and security stakeholders during his visit.

“Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia has a busy week getting deals done in Kenya!” the embassy said.

Garcia is expected to engage the Kenyan business community on trade and investment opportunities as Nairobi seeks to attract more U.S. capital and expand access to the American market.