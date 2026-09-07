Kibor named new Registrar of Judicial Service Commission after Mokaya’s exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Robert Kibet Kibor as its new Registrar, filling a vacancy that arose after the appointment of then Registrar Winfridah Mokaya as Chief Registrar of the Judiciary in March 2024.

The Commission said Kibor’s appointment was made under Section 10(2) of the Judicial Service Act following a competitive recruitment process.

JSC advertised the vacancy on January 16, with interviews conducted on June 30.

Kibor has served at the JSC since 2012, when he joined as a Legal Researcher. He has since risen through the ranks, most recently serving as Assistant Director, Legal Services.

The Commission said his experience has given him a deep understanding of its mandate, institutional framework and operations.

As Registrar, Kibor will provide strategic leadership and oversight in the management of the Commission’s technical and shared services functions.

He will also support the JSC in developing and implementing policies, strategies and programmes aimed at strengthening institutional effectiveness and accountability and contributing to the administration of justice.

The JSC said Kibor will be responsible to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and Secretary to the Commission in carrying out his duties.

The Commission described Kibor as an Advocate of the High Court with 14 years of post-admission experience. He holds a Master of Arts in International Relations (Foreign Policy and Diplomacy) from the United States International University, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Moi University and a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

The office has been held in an acting capacity by Isaac Wamaasa since Mokaya’s appointment, with the JSC saying he provided leadership and continuity during the intervening period.

The Commission said Kibor’s appointment comes at a time when it remains committed to strengthening the Judiciary’s institutional effectiveness and accountability.

It said the JSC remains “steadfast in its commitment to promoting and facilitating the independence and accountability of the Judiciary” and the “effective, efficient and transparent administration of justice.”