89 Junior golfers set for NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – A total of 89 junior golfers from 16 schools will converge at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday for the NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Golf Competition, with Home School targeting a third consecutive title.

The championship, scheduled for October 23, will feature 19 teams in the Main Tournament (Gross) and eight teams in the Subsidiary Tournament (Net), as schools battle for honours while celebrating the legacy of George Lisle Gordon Shaw, who served as Kenya Golf Union president in 1953.

Home School head into the competition seeking to extend their dominance after winning the 2024 and 2025 editions. Their back-to-back triumphs ended Premier Academy’s three-year winning streak, setting the stage for another competitive showdown.

The tournament will feature two categories, with the Main Event (Gross) counting the best three scores from a team of four golfers, while the Subsidiary Event (Net) will be decided by the best two scores from a team of three.

The formats are designed to test the depth, consistency and competitive strength of the participating schools as they vie for the respective titles.

Among the standout juniors expected to feature is Peponi School’s Shashwat Harish, who made his Kenya Open debut at the age of 15.

He will be joined by a promising crop of young golfers, including Home School’s Mwathi Gicheru, Wahome Mutahi of Rosslyn Academy and Andrew Kagima of Rusinga School, highlighting the growing depth of talent in Kenya’s school golf circuit.

The 16 participating schools are Braeburn Garden Estate, Braeside Primary School, Brookhurst International School – Lavington, Crawford International School, Hillcrest International School, Home School, Nova Pioneer International, Oshwal Academy Nairobi – Primary, Oshwal Academy – Junior High, Peponi House, Peponi School, Premier Academy, Rosslyn Academy, Rusinga School, St Christopher’s International School – Karen and St Ruth School.

Tournament Director Hannah Gatu said the competition provides an important platform for young golfers to represent their schools, test their abilities against their peers and develop their skills as they progress in the sport.

“The Lisle Shaw Interschool Golf Tournament contributes to the broader development of school golf in Kenya by connecting school-based participation with structured junior competition. Through our partnership with NCBA Bank, we continue to expand opportunities for young players to access the game and develop their potential.

“These efforts complement the Foundation’s Golf in Schools initiative, which seeks to introduce golf to more learners and establish pathways from introductory school programmes to organised junior golf,” said Gatu.

The competition is the third interschool golf tournament of 2026 and will see participating schools battle for both Gross and Net honours at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Beyond the quest for silverware, the championship continues to promote school pride, sporting excellence and the development of young talent, providing a pathway for the next generation of Kenyan golfers to progress in the game.