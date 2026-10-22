Police launch probe into arrest of Citizen TV journalist

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – The National Police Service has launched an internal investigation into the arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee, as pressure mounts on authorities to explain why he was detained while covering protests against rising fuel prices in Nairobi.

In a statement, the police said their Internal Affairs Unit had started investigations into the incident, while the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) was also conducting a separate probe.

“Upon receipt of the report, the NPS Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) commenced investigations to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident,” the police said.

The service added that it would take “appropriate, transparent and accountable action” based on the findings and within the law.

The announcement comes two days after Odee was arrested on October 20, while covering demonstrations along Kimathi Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The protests were organised by activists demanding relief from rising fuel prices following the latest increase announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

According to accounts of the incident, plainclothes officers apprehended Odee despite objections from fellow journalists and members of the public who identified him as a journalist on assignment.

Odee later alleged that he was roughed up during the arrest and taken to Central Police Station, where he was briefly detained before being released without charges.

In recounting the incident, the journalist said he repeatedly identified himself as a member of the media but the officers proceeded with the arrest.

He also described fearing for his safety while in custody, drawing comparisons with cases he had previously reported involving people detained at the same station.

IPOA has separately initiated investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding Odee’s arrest and detention.

The oversight authority is expected to examine the conduct of the officers involved and determine whether the arrest followed the law and established policing procedures.

The investigation follows a formal complaint by Odee over his arrest and alleged mistreatment.

The incident has sparked concern among media organisations, with the Kenya Editors Guild and the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya calling for accountability over the journalist’s treatment.

The groups have maintained that journalists should be able to cover public events without being subjected to violence or intimidation while carrying out their professional duties.