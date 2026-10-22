Shell V-Power shipment among seven tankers calling at Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Seven merchant shipping tankers are scheduled to call at the Port of Mombasa this week to deliver petroleum products and palm oil, according to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) shipping schedule.

The vessels include M.T. Bellatrix, which is carrying more than 21,000 tonnes of Shell V-Power petrol for discharge at the Shimanzi Oil Terminal.

Vivo Energy Kenya, which imports and distributes Shell V-Power in Kenya, stores the fuel at its Mombasa terminal before transporting it to Shell service stations across the country. It also uses Kenya Railways tankers to move the fuel from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Other vessels scheduled to discharge at Shimanzi include M.T. Bow Lynx, carrying 4,900 tonnes of base oil.

At Kipevu Oil Terminal II, M.T. Torm Sublime is listed to discharge 85,000 tonnes of diesel, while M.T. Maria is carrying 40,000 tonnes of diesel. M.T. Pis Rinjani is also scheduled to discharge 85,000 tonnes of petrol.

The remaining two vessels, M.T. Arctic Tern and M.T. Melati 3, are expected to discharge palm oil.