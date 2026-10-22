Mishaal Shaileshkumar Sheth among 264 heroes awarded honours during Mashujaa Day celebrations

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Nakuru’s Mishaal Shaileshkumar Sheth was among the 264 national heroes recognised and awarded honours by President William Ruto during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Sheth was honoured for his philanthropic work in healthcare and social welfare as he organises medical clinics for the needy in low income settlement areas of Nakuru City and its environs.

The young man in collaboration with his father, Philanthropist Shailesh Sheth and the Hindu community have organised hundreds of medical clinics for specialised treatments especially on ailments affecting eyes, bones and lifestyle non communicable diseases such as High Blood Pressure and Diabetes.

The medical and health camps provide free medication, screenings, spectacles, hearing aids, mobility canes for people with visual impairment and cataract surgeries to vulnerable people, especially the elderly community.

Besides health, Seth together with his family and friends have been organising free daily lunches for needy families living in Kanyon and Manyani estates.

Speaking at his home in Nakuru, he thanked President Ruto at the National Heroes Council for selecting him for the award.

“I had the extraordinary honour of being declared a National Hero of the Republic of Kenya by President Ruto. This recognition is one of the most humbling and memorable moments of my life,” he said.

He added that having been nominated by several institutions made this honour even more meaningful, as it reflected the collective appreciation of the many years devoted to serving humanity and uplifting communities.

“As I reflect on this remarkable milestone, I am reminded that the true measure of a life is not what we accumulate, but the difference we make in the lives of others,” he said

She added that every life touched, every vulnerable person supported, every burden eased, and every act of kindness contributed to building a more compassionate and inclusive society.

“My journey in community service has taught me that one does not need to have everything to make a difference. What matters most is a willing heart, the courage to act, the humility to serve, and the determination to keep going, even when the challenges seem overwhelming,” he said.

Sheth described the honour as a profound responsibility to continue serving with greater purpose, compassion, and commitment and not just a personal achievement.

He dedicated the recognition to his family, fellow volunteers, colleagues, well-wishers, and all those who have walked with him along the philanthropy journey.

“Above all, I dedicate it to every individual and community whose resilience and trust have given meaning to my service,” he said.