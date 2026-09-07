UNODC calls for stronger international police cooperation to counter cross-border crime

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — Rising conflict, displacement and other global crises are increasing people’s vulnerability to crime, prompting calls for stronger international police cooperation to protect victims, disrupt criminal networks and rebuild public trust in law enforcement.

The United Nations made the call on Monday as the world marked the 2026 International Day of Police Cooperation under the theme “Protecting against Vulnerability – Building Trust and Legitimacy in Policing.”

Monica Juma, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, said effective policing depended on public confidence and respect for human rights.

“Effective policing is built on trust and legitimacy, both of which are drawn from police conduct that is fair, accountable and respectful of human dignity,” Juma said.

She said UNODC remained committed to helping countries strengthen their law enforcement institutions through technical assistance, training and policy guidance.

“Together, we can strengthen public trust, uphold the rights of those most at risk, and foster safer, just and more resilient societies,” she said.

The UN said vulnerable populations were increasingly exposed to cross-border criminal threats amid conflicts, displacement and other global challenges, creating a greater need for police agencies to work beyond national borders.

It said cooperation between the United Nations, INTERPOL and regional policing organizations was critical in protecting victims, sharing intelligence, disrupting criminal networks and strengthening law enforcement capabilities.

The UN also stressed that police effectiveness could not be measured solely by operational capacity, arguing that public trust was equally important in an increasingly complex security environment.

“Building and maintaining trust with vulnerable groups is therefore not only a normative imperative, but also a practical necessity for effective policing,” the UN said.

The International Day of Police Cooperation is observed annually on September 7 after being established by the UN General Assembly through Resolution 77/241 in 2022 to underscore the importance of international cooperation in supporting national police and law enforcement agencies.

The observance highlights the role of cross-border police collaboration in advancing peace, security and justice, while bringing together the UN, INTERPOL, member states and regional organizations around efforts to strengthen international policing.

The day is also linked to the work of the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on Policing, established in 2021 as the UN system’s main mechanism for coordinating policing-related assistance and ensuring policy coherence.

The UN said the observance provides an opportunity to promote a more coordinated approach to international policing, including through a “One UN” framework.