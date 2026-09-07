Police arrest suspected robbery suspect after targeted Garissa operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7— Police in Garissa have arrested a suspected robbery offender wanted in connection with a string of robberies reported in Garissa Township, following a targeted operation in Bulla Buruburis.

The suspect was cornered by officers from Garissa Police Station after detectives followed leads that helped them trace him to the area, the National Police Service (NPS) said.

Police also recovered a mobile phone at the scene, which they suspect could be linked to the alleged robbery operations. The phone has been preserved at Garissa Police Station as an exhibit.

The suspect is being held at the station pending arraignment in court.

The arrest marks the latest police operation targeting individuals suspected of orchestrating robberies in the town, with officers relying on information gathered from the public to track down suspects.

NPS commended residents for providing timely information, saying cooperation between communities and security agencies remains critical in combating crime.

“We remind the public to stay vigilant and to share any information about crime with the nearest police station or through emergency services,” the police said. Police did not provide details of the specific robberies