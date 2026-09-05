NPS vows impartial policing as political tensions rise ahead of elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5-The National Police Service has warned political leaders and their supporters against violence, incitement and unlawful gatherings, saying no one will be shielded from prosecution as Kenya enters an increasingly active electioneering period.

The NPS said it would strictly enforce the Public Order Act while maintaining political neutrality and protecting citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, association and participation in political activities.

The warning comes amid what the police described as incidents of political intolerance, violence and thuggery reported in various parts of the country.

“Individuals found to be engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters, or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The Service emphasised that political affiliation, social status or public office would not protect anyone found to have violated the law.

“The NPS once more totally reaffirms that no person, regardless of social status, political affiliation, or public office, is above the law,” Nyaga said.

The police also reminded political actors and organisers that public meetings and processions must comply with Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

Organisers are required to notify the regulating officer at least three days and no more than 14 days before a planned meeting or procession.

The notification must provide the organiser’s full names and physical address, as well as the proposed venue or, in the case of a procession, the intended route.

The proposed date and time must also be specified, with public meetings and processions falling between 6 am and 6 pm under the provisions cited by the NPS.

The Service said timely notification was critical to enabling police commanders to plan security operations and avoid clashes between competing political events.

“It is worth appreciating that a notification and subsequent confirmation of all intended meetings by actors across the political divide to the authorised officer serve as a proper and legitimate step in enabling the police to carry out effective and informed security coverage,” the NPS said.

The police said where another event has already been notified for the same date, time and venue, the regulating officer is required to inform the organiser that the proposed event cannot proceed as planned.

Such an event may instead be held on a future date in accordance with the law.

The NPS appealed to political leaders, supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law as political activities increase.

“The NPS is calling upon all political leaders, supporters and other stakeholders and actors to uphold peace, restraint, and respect for the rule of law at all times for a mutually beneficial environment for all,” Nyaga said.

The Service also sought to reassure the public that its enforcement of public-order laws would not be driven by political considerations.

“The National Police Service remains apolitical, impartial, and dedicated to fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” the statement said.

The NPS said its policing approach would remain anchored in human rights, dignity and accountability, while pledging to serve and protect Kenyans with competence, professionalism and integrity.