NPS orders politicians to give 3-14 days’ notice for rallies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The National Police Service has warned politicians and their supporters against violence, political intolerance and the use of criminal gangs as the country enters the electioneering period.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja said the service would strictly enforce the Public Order Act and deal with individuals found engaging in violence, incitement or disrupting lawful political gatherings.

The police also reminded organisers of political meetings and processions that they are required by law to notify the regulating officer at least three days, and not more than 14 days, before the planned event.

The notification should be made to the officer in charge of the police station in the area where the meeting or procession is to take place.

Under Section 5 of the Public Order Act, organisers are required to provide their full names and physical addresses, as well as details of the proposed venue or, in the case of a procession, the intended route.

They must also specify the proposed date and time of the event, which the law limits to between 6am and 6pm.

The police said the notification requirement was necessary to allow them to plan security and prevent clashes where rival groups seek to hold events at the same venue and time.

“If it is not possible to hold the proposed meeting or procession because notice of another event has already been received for the same date, time and venue, the regulating officer shall promptly inform the organiser,” the NPS said, citing the law.

The service further warned that once an organiser has been notified that an event cannot proceed at the proposed venue, date or time, the gathering should not take place as initially planned.

An organiser may, however, notify the authorities of a future date for the meeting or procession, subject to the requirements of the Public Order Act.

The warning comes against the backdrop of increasing political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with parties and political leaders already stepping up mobilisation across the country.

The NPS said incidents of political intolerance, violence and thuggery had been witnessed in different parts of the country, warning that such behaviour could undermine public order and national cohesion.

It also stressed that political activity must be conducted within the constitutional framework that protects the rights of citizens to associate, assemble peacefully and participate in political activities.

The service said it would not exempt anyone from the law on account of their political affiliation, social standing or public office.

“Individuals found to be engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters, or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The warning places particular emphasis on political rallies and processions, which have historically presented security challenges during election periods, especially where rival political groups converge or where organisers fail to coordinate with police.

The NPS called on political leaders, their supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and respect the law in their political activities.

At the same time, the police service sought to reassure Kenyans that it would remain impartial in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

“The National Police Service remains apolitical, impartial, and dedicated to fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” it said.

The service said its policing during the electioneering period would be guided by respect for human rights, dignity and accountability.

The Constitution establishes the National Police Service under Article 243 and requires it to operate independently of political influence while protecting life and property and maintaining law and order.