Suspected SGR vandal arrested after CCTV detects intrusion along railway corridor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5-Kenya Railways security teams and police have arrested a suspected vandal accused of tampering with copper earthing wires along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), with preliminary investigations indicating he may be linked to other similar incidents.

The suspect was arrested at K375 between the Sultan and Lesonkoyo SGR Passing Stations after CCTV footage detected an intrusion, Kenya Railways said.

“Swift action by Kenya Railways security teams, police officers and members of the surrounding community has led to the arrest of a suspected vandal at K375 between Sultan and Lesonkoyo SGR Passing Stations. The suspect was arrested after CCTV footage detected an intrusion,” the corporation said.

Preliminary investigations have established that the suspect was allegedly vandalising copper earthing wires and could be connected to other cases of railway vandalism along the corridor.

“The suspect remains in police custody as investigations and further legal action continue,” Kenya Railways said.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts to protect railway infrastructure from vandalism that could compromise the safety of passengers and railway operations.

Kenya Railways warned that vandalism of railway property is a criminal offence and carries severe penalties under the law.

The corporation cited Section 233(e) of the Penal Code, which provides that a person who, with intent to injure or endanger the safety of anyone travelling by railway, causes such danger through an omission or act they are required to perform commits a felony punishable by imprisonment for life.

“The safety of our passengers is paramount to us,” Kenya Railways said.

The corporation also urged communities living along the railway corridor to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of vandalism to law enforcement authorities.

Members of the public can also report railway vandalism directly to Kenya Railways through its hotline 0711 777 577.