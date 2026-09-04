Court denies bond to Chinese national wanted in Uganda over Sh151m fraud

NAIROBI, September 4 — A Nairobi court has denied bond to a 39-year-old Chinese national wanted in Uganda over an alleged fraud involving more than Sh151 million.

Chen Guang, alias Alex, will remain in custody as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) pursues his extradition to Uganda, where he is wanted to face 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft.

The court found that the prosecution had demonstrated compelling reasons to justify Mr Guang’s continued detention pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings.

The case stems from an alleged fraud involving UGX4,533,379,400, equivalent to approximately Sh151 million.

Ugandan authorities allege that Mr Guang manipulated weighbridge bills and payment vouchers during his employment as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.

The prosecution told the Kenyan court that Mr Guang allegedly took advantage of his access to the company’s financial records, payment documentation and internal financial processes to facilitate the offences.

The allegations have triggered extradition proceedings in Kenya following a formal request by the Ugandan government seeking his arrest and surrender to face trial.

The DPP received the request on June 10, 2026, after it was transmitted through the Office of the Attorney-General and Department of Justice.

The request, dated April 18, 2025, sought Kenya’s assistance in endorsing and enforcing a warrant of arrest issued by Ugandan authorities and facilitating Mr Guang’s surrender to Uganda.

Arrest at JKIA

Mr Guang was arrested on August 11, 2026, shortly after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi from Harare, Zimbabwe.

He was apprehended by officers from the Directorate of Immigration Services acting on the Ugandan warrant.

The warrant had been issued by Chief Magistrate Aciro Joan of the Mukono Chief Magistrates’ Court in Uganda.

Following his arrest, the Kenyan authorities commenced the process required to determine whether he should be surrendered to Uganda to face the charges.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, arguing that allowing him to leave custody would expose the extradition proceedings to significant risks.

Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban told the court that there were compelling reasons to keep Mr Guang in custody, including concerns that he was a flight risk.

Ms Shaban argued that his release could provide an opportunity for him to evade the jurisdiction before the extradition proceedings are concluded.

The prosecution therefore urged the court to reject his application for bond and allow him to remain in custody while the extradition case proceeds.

Extradition proceedings

The case before the Kenyan court is not a determination of Mr Guang’s guilt or innocence in relation to the allegations made in Uganda.

Instead, the proceedings concern Uganda’s request to have him surrendered to its jurisdiction to answer to the criminal charges.

The Ugandan authorities are seeking his extradition to face trial over the alleged manipulation of financial and company documents and the alleged theft.

The prosecution maintains that the charges are serious and that his continued detention is necessary to safeguard the extradition process. Guang will remain in custody pending further proceedings before the Kenyan court.

The prosecution team comprises Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, Duncan Ondimu and Ms Shaban.

The case comes amid increasing cooperation between Kenya and neighbouring countries in dealing with suspects wanted across borders, particularly where criminal proceedings require a suspect to be surrendered to another jurisdiction.