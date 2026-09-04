Mogaka Urges KNEC to Ensure Fair, Humane Administration of National Exams

KISII, Kenya Sep 4 – West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka has urged the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to ensure national examinations are administered fairly and humanely, saying every candidate should have an equal opportunity to sit their exams without unnecessary hardship.

Speaking at Kianginda Secondary School during a prayer day, Mogaka also appealed to school principals and administrators not to send examination candidates home over school-fee arrears.

He said learners should not be punished for financial difficulties beyond their control, warning that sending candidates home during the examination period could affect their concentration, confidence and eventual performance.

“Learners should not be punished for circumstances beyond their control,” Mogaka said.

The MP said education remains an important pathway for children from vulnerable families to improve their lives and called on schools and education stakeholders to ensure financial challenges do not prevent candidates from sitting their national examinations.

His remarks come amid continued financial pressure on families struggling to meet the cost of education alongside basic household needs.

Mogaka also demonstrated his support for vulnerable learners by issuing a Sh100,000 bursary cheque to assist candidates facing financial difficulties.

He said the support would help ensure that financial constraints do not force disadvantaged learners out of school or interfere with their education.

The MP called on leaders, parents, teachers, school administrators and education officials to work together to safeguard the welfare and dignity of learners, particularly during the examination period.

He further urged KNEC and schools to ensure examinations are conducted in a fair, transparent and humane manner.

“Let every child get the marks they earn while they were studying in school,” he said.

Mogaka said candidates should be provided with a conducive environment in which they can demonstrate what they have learned without unnecessary pressure or discrimination.

Kianginda Secondary School has continued to record strong academic performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The school posted a mean score of 8.50 in 2024, making it the best-performing Sub-County school in Nyamira County that year.

Its performance improved in 2025, when the school recorded a mean score of 9.02. It was ranked second in West Mugirango Constituency and fourth among schools across Nyamira County.

The continued improvement has been attributed to the commitment of students, teachers, parents and the school administration to academic excellence.

Mogaka said the achievements underscore the importance of providing learners with the support and stability they need to perform well.

As national examinations approach, the MP said financial challenges should not determine which learners get an opportunity to complete their education and compete on an equal footing.

He urged all stakeholders to put the interests of candidates first and ensure every learner has a fair chance to demonstrate their abilities.