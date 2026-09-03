Woman charged over Sh200,000 Denmark job scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3-A Nairobi woman has been charged with allegedly obtaining Sh200,000 from a man after falsely claiming she could secure him a job in Denmark.

Leah Wanjiku appeared before Nairobi Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai and was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

The prosecution told the court that Wanjiku obtained the money from Alexander Kyalo Peter after allegedly representing that she was in a position to help him secure employment in Denmark, despite allegedly knowing the claim was false.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the alleged offence occurred on September 30, 2025, at Absa Towers along Loita Street in Nairobi.

“The charges follow investigations into the alleged job fraud, with the DPP subsequently bringing the matter before court for prosecution,” ODPP said.

Wanjiku denied the charge.

Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai released her on a Sh100,000 bond pending the hearing of the case.

The matter will be mentioned on September 22, 2026, for pre-trial directions.