Murkomen vows tough action over journalist abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned that anyone found behind the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich will face legal consequences.

Murkomen described the abduction as “barbaric” and a disgrace, while promising journalists that the government will push for a proper investigation into the incident.

“Anyone who carried out such an act must face legal action.” Murkomen warned during a funeral service of his aunt at Embobut, Elgeyo Marakwet.

His remarks came after Kiprotich was abducted by armed men on Tuesday night before being found safe several hours later.

Kiprotich, an Associate Editor at The Standard, was reportedly seized from his vehicle along the Gilgil-Nakuru highway at around 9.20pm.

Dashcam footage released by the Standard Group showed a white unmarked vehicle blocking his car at a narrow section of the road before several armed men in civilian clothes surrounded him.

The men, whose faces were covered, were reportedly armed with firearms and what appeared to be bats.

A voice believed to be Kiprotich’s could be heard asking: “What have I done?”

He was held for about nine hours before being found safe near Masinga Dam, more than 200 kilometres from where he was taken.

Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita led efforts to locate the journalist, who had reportedly sought shelter at a nearby family’s home after being abandoned.

Kiprotich was found shaken but safe.

Murkomen said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had already ordered investigations to establish who was behind the incident.

“I thank the Inspector General of Police because he has already stated that an investigation will be conducted very urgently to identify who committed this brutal act,” Murkomen said.

The CS said the investigation must go beyond identifying the attackers, insisting that those found responsible should face the law.

“Beyond that investigation, those who are caught must face severe legal consequences,” he said.

The National Police Service has rejected allegations linking its officers to the abduction and has ordered its Anti-Abduction Unit to establish the identities of those involved.

Murkomen also called for increased protection of journalists as Kenya moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

“I also want to ask the Inspector General of Police, as we enter this political season, to ensure that journalists are provided with adequate security and protection so that they can carry out their work freely and transparently,” he said.

The Interior CS said journalists should not be targeted because of their reporting or criticism of the government.

“I know that many journalists have criticized me as well. Some have even made allegations about things I haven’t done,” Murkomen said.

“But my job is not to choose who gets protected and who doesn’t.”

Murkomen said political or personal disagreements with journalists should be handled through legal channels rather than intimidation.

“If I have a difference with a journalist, I know where to go..I will go to court and take legal action,” he said.

The CS further, warned against the use of government positions to target journalists or other Kenyans.

“But we cannot allow anyone whether a businessperson, a mercenary, or a politician to use a government position to oppress any journalist or any Kenyan through traps, arrests, or by abducting anyone,” Murkomen said.

“We will not accept that kind of behavior in our country, and we will continue doing our job.”

Kiprotich’s abduction was also the second reported attempt against him.

In June, armed men reportedly tried to seize him from his vehicle as he drove to work in Nakuru. He escaped after locking his car doors and driving away.

The Media Council of Kenya, Kenya Editors Guild and Media Owners Association have all called for accountability and stronger guarantees for the safety of journalists.

As investigations continue, no suspects have been publicly identified or arrested over Kiprotich’s abduction.