Ruto commissions Sh15bn Loitoktok power project to tackle outages, boost Amboseli tourism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3-President William Ruto has commissioned a major power transmission project linking Sultan Hamud in Makueni County to Loitoktok in Kajiado, a development expected to improve electricity reliability in Kajiado South and strengthen power supply to the tourism industry around Amboseli National Park.

The 108-kilometre Sultan Hamud–Loitoktok 132kV transmission line, together with the newly constructed 132/33kV Loitoktok Substation, is designed to increase power transfer capacity and reduce frequent outages that have affected residents and businesses in southern Kajiado.

Principal Secretary for Energy Alex Wachira said the project would provide a more reliable electricity supply to the region while supporting economic activities dependent on stable power.

“Delighted to host H.E. President William Samoei Ruto for the official commissioning of the 132kV Sultan Hamud–Loitoktok Transmission Line and the 132/33kV Loitoktok Substation in Loitoktok, Kajiado County,” Wachira said.

The project includes the 108km single-circuit transmission line from Sultan Hamud to Loitoktok, an extension of the existing 132/33kV Sultan Hamud Substation in Makueni County and the construction of the new Loitoktok substation.

According to Wachira, the infrastructure has significantly expanded the region’s power transfer capacity and improved access to reliable electricity for residents of Kajiado South.

The improved supply is also expected to benefit hotels, lodges and other businesses serving tourists visiting Amboseli National Park, where reliable electricity is critical for hospitality operations.

The project has further reinforced Kenya Power’s medium-voltage network in southern Kajiado, helping reduce intermittent outages and improve the stability of electricity supplied to homes and businesses.

The commissioning comes as the government seeks to expand electricity infrastructure to support economic activity in underserved areas, with reliable power increasingly viewed as critical to industrialisation, tourism and delivery of essential services.

Wachira said the project would provide “stable and reliable electricity to the southern region of Kajiado County” through reinforcement and improvement of Kenya Power’s medium-voltage network.