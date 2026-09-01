Ruto: Kenya-Zambia ties must deliver more trade, investment and jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 — President William Ruto has called for Kenya and Zambia to deepen trade and investment ties, saying the relationship between the two countries should increasingly be measured by the economic opportunities it creates for their citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for a second term in Lusaka on Tuesday, Ruto said the two countries should focus on expanding trade, unlocking investment and connecting infrastructure and markets.

“Kenya will walk that journey with Zambia,” Ruto said after highlighting the economic progress made by Hichilema during his first term.

“Our friendship must increasingly be measured not simply by its warmth but by the prosperity it creates, by the trade we increase, the investments we unlock and the infrastructure and markets we connect and the jobs and opportunities we create for our people.”

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Ruto praised Hichilema for steering Zambia through difficult economic circumstances after inheriting a country that had defaulted on its international debt.

He cited progress in resolving the debt crisis, restoring Zambia’s standing with creditors, rebuilding confidence in the economy, increasing international reserves and reducing inflation.

Ruto also highlighted Zambia’s expansion of free education from early childhood through secondary school, describing the investment as an important contribution to the country’s human capital.

Hichilema has been credited with stabilising Zambia’s economy after taking office in 2021, including through debt restructuring and improved relations with international creditors. In his inaguration speech, he vowed to fucus his second-term agenda on moving from stabilisation to growth and expanding economic opportunity.

Ruto said the Kenya-Zambia relationship should form part of a wider effort to strengthen economic integration across Africa.

He argued that African countries could create larger markets by connecting their economies through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“By connecting our markets, capital and productive capacity, we can create the scale necessary for Africa and its enterprise to compete at home and across the world,” he said.

Ruto said African countries should also reduce their dependence on exporting raw materials without processing them locally.

“Africa must industrialise, Africa must manufacture, Africa must add value to what it produces and Africa must trade with Africa,” he said.

The President said greater intra-African trade would create opportunities for businesses and workers while allowing the continent to capture more value from its natural resources.

The push comes as Zambia seeks to build on economic gains made during Hichilema’s first term.

The copper-rich country has attracted renewed investor interest as copper prices have risen, while Hichilema’s administration seeks to expand production and strengthen the wider economy.

Ruto said the two nations must harness their potential arguing that political independence must ultimately translate into jobs, incomes and greater prosperity.

“Our task is to harness that power to purpose,” he said, referring to Africa’s people, resources, markets and ideas.

He said the continent’s young population should be treated as its greatest economic resource.

Zambia’s official election results gave Hichilema about 60 per cent of the vote in the August 13 presidential election, securing him a second five-year term.

The election was disputed by runner-up Brian Mundubile, who later faced treason charges alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu.