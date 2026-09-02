Kalonzo, UK envoy discuss IEBC readiness ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2— Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over the preparedness of Kenya’s electoral body and growing political intolerance ahead of the 2027 General Election, during talks with British High Commissioner Matt Baugh in Nairobi.

Kalonzo said the credibility of the next election would depend heavily on whether the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is adequately prepared to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

The former Vice President said he used his meeting with Baugh to discuss a range of national and international issues, including the state of Kenya’s democratic institutions and the increasingly hostile political environment.

“This afternoon, I paid a courtesy call on the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh, at his official residence in Nairobi,” Kalonzo said.

“We exchanged views on matters of national and international concerns, including the preparedness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2027 General Elections and the rising tides of political intolerance in our country.”

Kalonzo said a credible electoral process would be central to maintaining public confidence in the 2027 contest, warning that the electoral commission must be fully prepared well before Kenyans go to the ballot.

“I underscored that a credible and fully prepared IEBC is indispensable for the legitimacy of our democracy and that dissent must never be criminalized nor mistaken for enmity,” he said.

His remarks come as political parties and prospective candidates increasingly position themselves for the 2027 elections, with questions over electoral preparedness, political freedoms and the treatment of dissenters expected to feature prominently in the political debate.

Kalonzo also reaffirmed Wiper Patriotic Front’s commitment to a peaceful electoral process, saying the party would pursue its political agenda without resorting to violence.

“We reaffirmed our unwavering commitment on behalf of the Wiper Patriotic Front, to non-violence and to free, fair, and credible elections,” he said.

The Wiper leader was accompanied by National Assembly Minority Leader and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui during the meeting.

Kalonzo also thanked the British envoy for what he described as sustained engagement with Kenya’s democratic process, while calling for international partners to support a peaceful electoral environment.

“I expressed my gratitude to High Commissioner Baugh for his sustained engagement with Kenya’s democratic process and reaffirmed that Kenya’s international partners, like her wananchi, expect a peaceful and credible path towards the forthcoming General Election,” he said.