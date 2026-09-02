Infinia Technologies Unveils Nia 1.0, a Healthcare Language Model With Leading Results on Published Medical Benchmarks

ABU DHABI Sep 2 -Infinia Technologies today introduced Nia 1.0, a healthcare-focused language model developed as a research and engineering initiative and evaluated against a broad range of published medical benchmarks. Rather than releasing the model openly, Infinia is extending access to qualified organisations through a controlled evaluation process.

On these published benchmarks, evaluated independently of any specific deployment, Nia records leading results among comparable same-class medical models. Against MedGemma 27B, its closest peer of similar size, Nia leads on four of five text benchmarks, including expert-level clinical reasoning (MedXpertQA: 41.0 vs 25.7) and medical licensing examination questions (MedQA: 93.0 vs 87.7). Full methodology and results, including the one benchmark on which Nia trails, are published at nia.iamsaif.ai.

Having established this performance through broad research and evaluation, Infinia is now validating Nia’s practical application in a live production environment. In Kenya, Apeiro Digital, Infinia’s healthcare arm, has deployed the model to support an eClaims adjudication workflow, supporting the administrative processing of healthcare claims. Nia’s benchmark results reflect its broader development and evaluation programme rather than any single deployment; the Kenya implementation is best understood as a real-world validation of a model already proven on published benchmarks, not the basis for those results.

It is not used for clinical diagnosis or treatment decisions. Infinia is using its own healthcare operation as the first production environment for Nia before extending access to external organisations, applying the same controlled evaluation standard it intends to require of every future deployment.

Nia has not received regulatory approval or clinical certification, and Infinia is positioning the model accordingly. Its current use supports operational and administrative workflows such as claims processing rather than direct clinical decision-making, and access is being extended deliberately so that use in sensitive settings can be evaluated with care.

“Nia was built on a simple premise. Healthcare AI has to earn trust before it earns scale. We chose controlled access over open release, and we chose to prove the model inside our own healthcare operation first, because the decisions these systems support carry real weight. Publishing our full benchmark results, including the one we do not lead, is part of the same commitment,” said Subhransu Sekhar Mahapatra, Chief Technology Officer, Infinia Technologies.

“Running Nia inside a live claims workflow, rather than a controlled pilot, is what tells us where the model genuinely helps and where it does not. That is the operating standard we hold across the Group: prove a system inside a real environment, keep it inside the decisions it is qualified to support, and let the results, not the announcement, determine what comes next,” said Shiraz Sonday, Chief Operating Officer, Apeiro Digital.

Controlled Access, Not Open Release

Infinia is taking a deliberate approach to how Nia becomes available. Rather than releasing the model openly, it is extending access to qualified organisations through a structured evaluation process so that use in healthcare settings can be assessed case by case.

Organisations interested in evaluating Nia can access it through the Nia playground within the Infinia Token Factory environment, or apply for access at nia.iamsaif.ai. Infinia expects to extend the evaluation programme to additional qualified organisations in the coming months, building on this initial deployment.

Nia 1.0 is a healthcare-focused model with 28 billion parameters, developed as a research and engineering initiative. It is designed to process both clinical text and imaging inputs, and has been evaluated on tasks including clinical reasoning and medical knowledge retrieval.

Nia is intended to support administrative and operational healthcare workflows and is made available for evaluation through a controlled access programme.

Infinia Technologies is a subsidiary of Sirius International Holding, part of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) Group. Infinia builds sovereign, secure digital platforms for enterprise and national-scale modernisation, with a portfolio spanning AI, healthtech, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation across multiple markets.