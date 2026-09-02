Tusker aims big win away in Kigali as Continental football journey begins

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Tusker FC’s ambitions of winning a continental title begin this weekend, on Saturday, August 5, when the 13-time Kenyan champions face Sudanese side Al Ahli Madani in the preliminary round of the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup away in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tusker FC returns to the CAF competition for the first time in four years, with the Brewers last featuring on the continental stage during the 2021/22 season, where they were eliminated in the second round by Egyptian giants Zamalek.

In 1994, when the club competed as Kenya Breweries FC, the Brewers reached the final of the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

More than three decades later, Tusker head into the continental campaign with a strengthened squad and renewed ambitions under Head Coach Juliet Mette.

Speaking on Tuesday before the team departed for Kigali, Mette said the team’s recent competitive experience at the CECAFA Club Championship has provided valuable preparation for the demands of African football.

“We have a new cycle for the club. We have brought in experienced players who can provide leadership, alongside young players who have potential and are part of the project. We have to win, but we also have to develop these young players,” said Mette.

From Left – Tusker F.C. Head Coach Juliet Mette, KBL Marketing & Innovation Director Mark Mugisha and Tusker FC Captain Abud Omar pose with the Super Cup trophy

The coach says the team’s focus is not only on progressing from the opening round, but also on building a side capable of competing consistently at continental level.

“For me, the long term is more important. We have to have a proper identity, a type of play and a style of play. We must be strong and respect our principles. This is how we win in the long term,” he added.

KBL Marketing & Innovation Director Mark Mugisha urged the team to carry the momentum from their Super Cup success into the continental campaign.

“We are proud to see Tusker FC return to the continental stage. This is an opportunity for the team to build on the club’s proud history in African football and create a new chapter. The Super Cup was a great start to the season, but this is another level of challenge. Our message to the team is simple: go out there, compete, play your football and make Kenya proud. We will be behind you throughout the journey,” he added.

The Club has brought in a mix of experienced players, among them Harambee Stars defender Aboud Omar and young prospects during the close season as they prepare for a demanding campaign across domestic and continental competitions.

The team also carries early-season momentum into the CAF campaign after defeating Gor Mahia 3-1 in the FKF Super Cup to claim the first trophy of the 2026/27 season.

Progression over the two legs would take Tusker into the next round and one step closer to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.