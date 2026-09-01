Organisers optimistic as elite athletes sign up for Strathmore Annual Run

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2026 – Two-time world marathon champion Abel Kirui is among marquee names that will participate in the sixth edition of the Strathmore Annual Run on Saturday (September 5).

Making the revelation, Strathmore University Foundation (SUF) Executive Director Christine Ochieng’ said Kirui’s participation is a huge blessing for the road race, which seeks to raise money towards a scholarship fund for needy students.

“From our neighbor just down here (Administration Police camp), we have Abel Kirui who is going to be running and supporting. They (elite athletes) bring in that extra excellence. They show us the way. They have done it for our nation. We too can go and do something for our nation by bringing resources for education so we feel very blessed to have them with us,” Ochieng’ said.

Ochieng’ further revealed other elite athletes who will partner with the marathon including Paralympian Henry Wanyoike, 1987 world marathon champion Douglas Wakiihuri and Africa’s fastest man in the men’s 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala – among others.

Paralympian Henry Wanyoike (in spectacles) at last year’s edition of the Strathmore Annual Run. PHOTO/STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

“A big shout out to Henry Wanyoike, a close friend of our VC (Vice Chancellor), who runs alongside him to support this cause. He himself told me this week that he has really created awareness in his community, encouraging many people to register. We have Tecla Lorupe and Lorna Kiplagat. We have also been blessed now with Douglas Wakihuri,” she said.

Ochieng’ added: “He (Wakiihuri) has brought his technical expertise to help us think through how to professionalize the run and make it that much more impactful for our community. We also have, for this particular run, the Ferdinand Omanyala Sprint Club, who are going to be here supporting us in this important mission.”

Beyond the big names set to grace the D-day, Ochieng’ said this year’s edition has recorded its highest registration in history.

The 1987 world marathon champion Douglas Wakiihuri. PHOTO/STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

“We’ve mobilized a good number, so we’ll be having about 3,200 runners on Saturday. Also, we are supported by a growing number of partners in our sixth edition. We can say that last year we had 1,600 runners, this year the number has doubled. We have several new donors who have come to support us, so it’s definitely been a very good build-up in partnership with the whole university and our external stakeholders,” she explained.

Strathmore DNA

She pointed out that the marathon is in keeping with the DNA of the larger Strathmore University, which is to widen access to educational opportunities for deserving students.

“The university has always wanted to support those who are in need and give access to high-quality education to those who can afford and to those who cannot. The big picture, the big agenda that we are going toward is what we call a need-blind education. What this means is that any student who qualifies should be able to come to Strathmore and study on account of the scholarships that we are able to raise, so definitely this is a growing agenda,” Ochieng’ said.

She added: “It’s part of the DNA of the institution to go out there and help, so this is just one way. It is a flagship event annually in our calendar to bring that awareness, raise those resources and bring people around our nation.”

When all is said and done, and the dust settles after Saturday, Ochieng and Co. are looking forward to bigger and better editions of the Strathmore Annual Run.

She is optimistic that the charitable run will outlive all those who have been involved in it in one way or another.

Volunteers at last year’s edition of the Strathmore Annual Run. PHOTO/STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

The signs are promising in so far as the diversity of the competitors is concerned.

“The run attracts all generations and that is something special about the run. It has a strong community vibe, you can call it that. It has mothers who have little babies, they go the 2.5km, and they walk comfortably and come back. You have your competitive ones in the 5km and the 10km. In fact, one of our awards, the Golden Award, goes to the oldest person who comes and finishes the run. So it is an all-encompassing community type run that makes space for everyone to come and join and participate in the mission,” she said.

Additionally, interest in the event has transcended Kenyan borders courtesy of Strathmore University alumni who have given to the cause by organising races in their various locations.

Participants at last year’s edition of Strathmore Annual Run. PHOTO/STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

“In terms of what the run has also done, it has birthed a U.S. version. So we can expect in the spring of 2027, a run in New York. Again, the same mission. It’s going to be Strathmore alumni in the U.S., particularly in the East Coast, coming together to run for the same agenda,” Ochieng’ said.

She added: “We can say that the run has grown, it’s going out of our boundaries. Last year, I remember, there were people in London, in Australia, in the U.S., all saying we run, here is our photo. So the impact is going way beyond Africa and into the world and we are very thankful for that.”

Race categories

The event features four categories including the 21km, 10km, 5km fun run and 2.5km designed for junior participants and beginners.

It begins at 6 am on Saturday morning with the start and finish line both at the Strathmore University Sports Complex in Makadara.