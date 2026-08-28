Faith with actions: Cherotich hungry, thirsty for third straight Diamond League trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 28, 2026 – Kenyan youngster Faith Cherotich has set her sights on winning the Diamond League trophy at next week’s season finale in Brussels.

The World and Commonwealth Games champion racked up her second victory in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the 2026 Diamond League in Zurich, last night but has no time to celebrate as another battle in the Belgian capital beckons.

“I am happy to run here, it is my third time in Zurich. My next goal is to finish the season well in Brussels. The season has been good for me,” the 22-year-old said.

Cherotich leads the Diamond League standings with 36 points, five better than second-placed Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia.

Her victory in the Swiss city went a long way in bringing her a step closer to a third consecutive Diamond League trophy – following previous wins in 2024 and 2025.

She clocked 8:55.82 to cross the finish line ahead of fellow Kenyan, American-based Doris Lemngole who timed a personal best (PB) of 8:55.94 who came second in a 1-2 finish for the country.

The 2020 Olympic champion, Peruth Chemutai, came third in 8:58.28.

Her triumph aside, Cherotich was bubbling with pride at the success of her fellow countrywoman.

“I am happy and I am feeling good. We are happy that Kenya came first and second, we prepared well for this race. The pace was ok and it was also my plan to get in front and pace after the pacemaker got out,” she said.

With the countdown to Brussels well and truly on, a third Diamond League trophy will not only add to her bulging medal collection but add to her CV and reputation as the queen of the water-jump-and-barrier race.