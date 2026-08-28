Expectant officers get new uniform provision as Ruto unveils police attire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Expectant police officers are among those set to benefit from Kenya’s redesigned General Duty police uniform unveiled by President William Ruto on Friday as more than 6,000 recruits passed out at the National Police College in Kiganjo.

The new attire introduces a refreshed look for male and female officers, replacing the previous all-deep-blue appearance with a dual-tone combination of light sky-blue and deep navy blue.

The uniform is expected to begin replacing the current attire for General Duty officers from Monday, August 31, with the rollout taking place progressively across the country.

For male and female officers, the standard outfit comprises a light sky-blue short-sleeved shirt and deep navy-blue straight-cut trousers, complemented by a navy-blue beret or peak cap bearing the official police insignia.

Polished black leather combat or service boots complete the standard outfit.

For women officers, the new arrangements also provide for expectant officers, introducing a specific uniform consideration for policewomen during pregnancy.

The attire carries a Kenyan flag patch on the upper sleeve, updated National Police Service markings and shoulder epaulettes for rank insignia.

It also features lanyard attachment loops and two chest pockets with button-down flaps, alongside reinforced stitching at stress points intended to improve durability during duty.

Uniform change follows public participation

The redesign follows a public participation exercise conducted in 2023, with the National Police Service saying the new design reflects feedback and preferences expressed by officers.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja said the service had reverted to a design that had previously been agreed upon following consultations with officers.

“We have been using the blue, the deep blue one, so we have just reverted back to the one that was agreed upon,” Kanja said.

He said the change is also expected to boost the morale of officers, particularly those joining the service.

“This is also going to be a force multiplier in terms of morale boosting for our officers, especially the new recruits,” he said.

More than 6,000 recruits graduate

The uniform unveiling coincided with the passing-out parade of more than 6,000 Police Recruit Constables who have completed nine months of training at Kiganjo.

The recruits reported to the college on November 24, 2025, beginning an intensive training programme before graduating into the Kenya Police Service.

They will be among the first officers to wear the redesigned uniform as they begin their deployment.

The new attire will initially apply to General Duty officers in the Kenya Police Service.

Officers serving in the Administration Police Service and the General Service Unit will retain their current uniforms.

Ruto inspects new attire

President Ruto arrived at Kiganjo on Friday and inspected a guard of honour mounted by the graduating recruits before viewing the redesigned uniforms.

The ceremony is being attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector-General Kanja, Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin.

The rollout marks a new visual identity for Kenya’s General Duty police officers as the National Police Service seeks to modernise its uniform while responding to feedback from personnel.