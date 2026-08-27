Ruto Honours Yash Pal Ghai, Wanjiku Kabira With Shujaa wa Katiba Award

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – President William Ruto has conferred the Shujaa wa Katiba Award on constitutional scholars Prof Yash Pal Ghai and Prof Wanjiku Kabira in recognition of their contribution to Kenya’s constitutional development.

The two scholars were honoured during celebrations marking the 16th anniversary of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, joining former Constitution of Kenya Review Commission chairperson Abdikadir Mohamed, who was the inaugural recipient of the award.

The Shujaa wa Katiba Award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to Kenya’s constitutional journey and the advancement of constitutionalism.

Prof Ghai has played a prominent role in Kenya’s constitutional reform process, including serving as chairperson of the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission (CKRC), which was instrumental in the review process that culminated in the 2010 Constitution.

His work has also focused on constitutional law, human rights, governance and democratic institutions in Kenya and internationally.

Prof Kabira, a renowned scholar and gender advocate, has contributed extensively to the advancement of women’s rights, gender equality and constitutional reform in Kenya.

Her work has included advocacy for greater representation of women in leadership and stronger recognition of gender equality within Kenya’s constitutional framework.

The awards were presented as Kenya marked 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution on August 27, 2010.

The Constitution introduced sweeping changes to Kenya’s governance framework, including an expanded Bill of Rights, a devolved system of government, stronger checks and balances and greater public participation in governance.

The recognition of Ghai and Kabira comes as the country reflects on the progress made since 2010 and the challenges that continue to affect the implementation of the Constitution.

Their inclusion among recipients of the Shujaa wa Katiba Award highlights the contribution of legal scholars, reform advocates and other actors who played a role in shaping Kenya’s constitutional order.

The two professors join Abdikadir Mohamed, who received the inaugural Shujaa wa Katiba Award.

Mohamed served as chairman of the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission and was involved in the final stages of the constitutional reform process leading to the 2010 Constitution.

The recognition of the three constitutional reform figures underscores the role played by individuals and institutions in Kenya’s transition to the current constitutional order.

As the country marks Katiba Day, the awards serve as a reminder of the reform efforts that shaped the Constitution and the continuing responsibility to safeguard and fully implement its provisions.