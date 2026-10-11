Ruto to Opposition: ‘I Will Deal With You’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – President William Ruto has renewed his attack on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing unnamed political opponents of sponsoring rivals to undermine his administration as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service in Likuyani, Ruto accused those opposed to his leadership of using proxies to create political confusion, insisting that his administration was committed to ending tribalism, hatred and discrimination.

Ruto has previously accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of bankrolling Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other opposition figures seeking to challenge his re-election bid in 2027.

In August, the President challenged Uhuru to fund the politicians he allegedly sponsors, saying they relied on ordinary Kenyans to finance their political activities.

“Those who were accustomed to planning inequality in our nation are angry with me because I insisted on equality across Kenya,” Ruto said.

“They have seen that Kenya is increasingly uniting and achieving equality everywhere. That is why they are sponsoring people, putting puppets, you know, to try to come and cause confusion but I tell you: leave the sponsor and all their people to me, I will deal with these problems,” he added.

The President maintained that his government would not be distracted by political opponents, arguing that those challenging his leadership had no new ideas to offer Kenyans.

“Because they have nothing new to tell us. We know them, we know them. We know their capacity, we know what they can do, and we have seen what they can achieve,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks signal an escalation in his political messaging as leaders position themselves for the 2027 elections, with the President seeking to frame his administration as a champion of national unity and equitable development.

He insisted that his government would distribute development projects across the country without discrimination.

“I have said that by all means, God willing, we will completely eliminate the politics of hatred, tribalism, and discrimination. We will unite Kenya as one so that development reaches every single part of the country,” President Ruto said.

The President questioned why some Kenyans opposed his development agenda, arguing that citizens across the country were entitled to equal treatment under the Constitution.

“You know there are some people who are angry with me simply because I said money and development must reach every part of Kenya. That is why I wonder, in this nation of ours, aren’t we all equal before the Constitution?” he posed.

Ruto cited affordable housing projects in Nairobi and road construction, saying similar initiatives should be extended to other parts of the country.

“If affordable high-rise housing is being built in Nairobi, shouldn’t it also be built here in Mabusi, or if we are building roads over there, shouldn’t we build this Brigade road as well?” he asked.

He also announced that funds had been allocated for the construction and equipping of a County Aggregation Centre in Likuyani, which he said would support farmers and strengthen agricultural value chains.

“Do not worry, I already have your money allocated to build and equip this Likuyani aggregation centre,” Ruto said, adding that local residents would help identify the equipment required.

The President vowed to pursue what he described as equality in resource allocation, arguing that no region should be left behind in government development programmes.

He also urged Kenyans to unite ahead of the next election, saying he was confident the country would move towards greater political cohesion.

“In this 2027 election, we will bring all Kenyans together to vote to banish tribalism, hatred, and discrimination once and for all. Let Kenya unite and become one,” he said.