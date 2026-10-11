Ruto hails Kipchoge after stunning Melbourne marathon comeback

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – President William Ruto has celebrated Eliud Kipchoge after the Kenyan marathon legend stormed to victory at the Melbourne Marathon in Australia, setting a new course record at the age of 41.

Kipchoge clocked an impressive 2:09:10 to win the race, marking his first marathon victory since winning the Berlin Marathon in 2023.

In a congratulatory message, Ruto praised the two-time Olympic champion for continuing to compete at the highest level and flying Kenya’s flag on the global stage.

“We celebrate Eliud Kipchoge as one of the greatest marathon runners the world has ever seen,” Ruto said.

“At 41, he continues to compete and win, flying our flag high on the global stage.”

The President described Kipchoge’s Melbourne triumph as another remarkable achievement and a source of inspiration, adding: “Hongera, Kipchoge!”

The victory marks a significant return to the top for Kipchoge, whose latest races included a 12th-place finish at the Porto Alegre Marathon in Brazil on July 12, where he clocked 2:18:42.

He also finished 16th at the Cape Town Marathon in South Africa in 2:13:29, in what was his first marathon on African soil.

Kipchoge is using his latest races as part of a global mission to run a marathon on every continent, extending his legacy beyond his Olympic triumphs and record-breaking performances.