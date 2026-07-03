Eliud Kipchoge Commissions Renovated Classrooms, Thanks Chris Kirubi Foundation for Sh1 Million Donation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has commended the Chris Kirubi Foundation for supporting education after commissioning renovated classrooms at Chebulbul Primary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The classrooms were refurbished using a Sh1 million donation made by HACO Chairperson Maryanne Kirubi to the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation through the Chris Kirubi Foundation.

Kipchoge thanked the foundation for investing in children’s education, saying the project would have a lasting impact on learners.

“I want to say many, many thanks for what you have done in this school…The renovation is actually for PP1, PP2, Grade 1 up to Grade 6. I will help PP1s, it will help the staff, courtesy of Chris Kirubi Foundation. Once again, I want to say many, many thanks,” Kipchoge said.

The celebrated marathoner expressed optimism that the partnership would continue to support more schools and communities across the country.

The Chris Kirubi Foundation was launched in June 2026 by the family of the late businessman Chris Kirubi to help address challenges in education and healthcare across Kenya.

Marking the fifth anniversary of Kirubi’s passing, the foundation paid tribute to his legacy, saying: “Five years on, Dr. Chris J. Kirubi’s legacy continues to inspire generations across Kenya and Africa. We honour his excellence, leadership, mentorship and enduring impact through the lives he touched and the future he believed in. Forever remembered. Forever inspiring.”