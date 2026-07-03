Judiciary posts 104pc case clearance rate; cutting backlog by 27pc in 2025/6

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has identified inadequate infrastructure, staffing shortages, ICT constraints, and growing operational demands as key challenges that continue to affect the performance of court stations.

Speaking during the official release of the 2024/2025 Performance Management and Measurement Understanding (PMMU) evaluation report, Chief Justice Koome called for sustained investment in modern court infrastructure, expanded judicial capacity, strengthened governance systems, accelerated digital transformation, and improved operational efficiency to ensure that the Judiciary remains resilient, responsive, and fit for purpose.

The Chief Justice said that accelerating the implementation of transformative initiatives such as the Integrated Case Management System (ICMS), e-Filing, virtual court services, digital transcription, the intelligent use of data, and other technology-enabled solutions has enhanced efficiency while making justice more accessible, transparent, and responsive.

The report, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the performance of courts and administrative units across the Judiciary and that also recognises high-performing courts, also identifies the increasing caseload as an area requiring sustained attention and investment.

“These findings underscore an important reality: as public confidence in the Judiciary grows, so too does the demand for judicial services. This is an encouraging development, reflecting the trust that Kenyans continue to place in our institutions. It also places upon us a corresponding responsibility to strengthen our capacity to meet these rising expectations,” the Chief Justice said.

Justice Koome noted that one of the most encouraging findings of this evaluation is the Judiciary’s continued progress in improving case management and the timely resolution of disputes. She said that during the 2024/2025 Financial Year, courts resolved 647,686 cases against 621,425 new filings, achieving a Case Clearance Rate of 104 per cent, adding that the Judiciary resolved more cases than it received during the reporting period.

“Equally significant is the continued reduction in case backlog, which declined by 27 per cent, from 272,678 cases to 244,267 cases. These achievements demonstrate that deliberate reforms, effective leadership and sustained institutional commitment are producing measurable results. More importantly, they signify improved access to justice for citizens across the Republic,” noted Justice Koome.

She noted that innovative practices emerging from courts and administrative units across the country demonstrate that the Judiciary’s transformation agenda is driven not only by sound policies and adequate resources but also by the creativity, collaboration, and commitment of its people.

“Innovation must not remain confined to individual courts or administrative units. Good practices should be documented, shared, and replicated across the Judiciary so that institutional learning becomes a catalyst for continuous improvement and nationwide transformation,” she added.

Chief Justice Koome said the Judiciary will also continue strengthening Alternative Justice Systems (AJS), Court-Annexed Mediation (CAM), and other Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to broaden access to justice, promote the timely resolution of disputes, and help reduce case backlog.

During the launch, the Chief Justice also announced the introduction of the Chief Justice’s Merit Award, which will honour individuals, teams, and court stations whose exceptional contributions are not fully reflected through conventional performance metrics. The award will recognise those who consistently exceed expectations, demonstrate extraordinary commitment to the Judiciary’s Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint, and make a lasting positive impact on the administration of justice.

Speaking at the same forum, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Hon Winfridah Mokaya, reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that courts and administrative units are adequately facilitated to effectively deliver on their constitutional mandate.

The Chief Registrar observed that throughout the performance cycle, the Judiciary has prioritized the allocation of resources to enable implementing units to achieve their performance targets.

“These resources have supported court operations, digital transformation, infrastructure improvement, staff capacity development, monitoring and evaluation, operational mobility, and the modernization of performance management systems,” said CRJ Mokaya.