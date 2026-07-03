Police Clear Pangani Barricades After suspected Goons Spark Morning Gridlock

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 3 – Traffic has resumed along the Thika Superhighway after police cleared barricades erected by suspected goons near the Pangani area, restoring normal movement along one of Nairobi’s busiest roads.

The disruption, which occurred on Friday morning, brought traffic to a standstill after groups of suspected thugs reportedly blocked sections of the highway at around 9:45 a.m., leaving hundreds of motorists and commuters stranded.

The incident caused massive congestion in both directions, forcing many drivers to seek alternative routes as authorities responded to the situation.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while using the route and to follow directions issued by police officers managing traffic in the area.